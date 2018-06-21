Tray.io Lands $14.3 Million Series A

The funds will support Tray.io’s strategic hiring initiatives and drive continued development of its integration and automation platform. Built on serverless architecture, Tray.io’s platform solves the business challenge of scale by utilizing APIs that empower its users to build custom workflows that massively improve efficiency, while requiring no coding. From using the platform to flawlessly manage leads for marketing, to routing crucial prospect details for sales teams, to uniformly organizing payment processing for finance and operations teams, business users use Tray.io to integrate, automate, and take full ownership of their most important business data. Tray is built to support the needs of enterprise companies, by processing large datasets between multiple services in real time.

“The success of Tibco, Webmethods and the recent $6.5 billion Mulesoft acquisition by Salesforce shows the pivotal role of integration in today’s cloud-based world. The talented Tray.io team has tapped into the demand for bespoke integrations and has established itself as a clear leader in this category,” said Glenn Solomon of GGV Capital. “This is a talented and driven team that has built powerful, enterprise-scale automation plus universal ease-of-use, solving three of the toughest challenges in business today: inefficiency, data management, and scale. That’s why the company represents one of the single most important developments for the future of business.”

The company has customers including Forbes, RingCentral, Segment, DigitalOcean, AdRoll, and Vox Media.

“We are both thrilled and humbled to have reached this incredible milestone in our journey,” said Tray.io co-founder and CEO Rich Waldron. “At Tray.io, we believe that anyone can and should use automation to improve their processes. We envision a future where all businesses use the power of automation to improve their internal processes and fully own their data, and armed with data-driven insights, are able to focus entirely on higher-level strategic goals – we call this the Era of the Automated Organization.”