Trax to Deliver Industry-First, AI-Powered On-Demand Merchandising Service Through Strategic Acquisition of Survey.com

SINGAPORE & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Trax, a leading provider of computer vision and analytics solutions for retail, today announced its acquisition of Survey.com, a leading provider of prescriptive sales activation and merchandising services for emerging/mid-market consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands. Trax will combine both companies’ industry-leading technologies, product offerings and customer delivery to create a first-of-its-kind closed-loop merchandising system for physical retail. This will enable CPG brands and grocery retailers to harness a computer vision powered, on-demand labor solution to immediately address important merchandising needs in any store, at any time.

Trax chief commercial officer and co-founder Dror Feldheim said, “With Survey joining Trax, we will strengthen our leadership in prescribing best-in-class, data-driven in-store strategies to brands and retailers, and become a differentiated provider of on-demand sales activation and merchandising services to the entire spectrum of CPG brands. In addition, this acquisition allows Trax to serve the unique needs of emerging/mid-market brands, a segment that is a significant source of growth in CPG today. We are truly excited to welcome Survey.com to the Trax family.”

Survey.com chief executive officer and founder Panos Bethanis said, “We are thrilled to join Trax, a company we all know is passionate about empowering brands and retailers to win at the shelf. Survey.com will further strengthen and advance Trax’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions through our unique retail intelligence platform, which prescribes data-driven retail strategies for CPG brands and provides an on-demand workforce to execute in-store micro services.”

Retailers and consumer goods manufacturers around the world leverage Trax’s in-store execution and retail analytics solutions to better manage on-shelf availability and optimize merchandising. These solutions are powered by proprietary fine-grained image recognition algorithms which convert photos of retail shelves into granular, actionable shelf and store-level insights.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Survey.com provides prescriptive sales activation and merchandising services to brands and retailers through its on-demand, crowd-based workforce of 700,000+ across North America. Sales activation typically includes in-store tasks such as speaking with store managers to advocate carrying a brand’s products, gaining approval for promotional activity, or even taking a product order. Merchandising usually involves supporting the marketing and promotion of products at various retail locations, such as preparing in-store displays to showcase products.

Survey.com’s customers include fast-growth emerging/mid-market brands like Califia Farms, GoMacro, Soylent and Waterloo Sparkling; brokers such as CA Fortune; and a select group of Fortune 500 CPG brands.

Survey.com Acquisition Accelerates Trax’s On-Demand Merchandising Go-to-Market

The Survey.com acquisition broadens Trax’s reach across the entire spectrum of CPG brands and deepens its value proposition to existing customers beyond data and insights, to include delivery of business results and revenue. On average, brands leverage Survey.com’s data platform and execution network to increase retail velocity by 30 percent and activate locations and SKUs 5x faster compared to retail brokers and other traditional channels.

Trax’s String of Acquisitions Fuels Growth in 2020 and Beyond

Trax’s various acquisitions – across three continents (China, Europe and North America) within the last nine months – come together as part of its business strategy to transform the shopper experience by digitizing the physical world of retail and to empower manufacturers and retailers with the data and services to drive shopper experiences at scale. The company’s latest acquisition further solidifies its ability to impact the end shopper experience, by ensuring intelligence and dynamic merchandising is always available.

About Trax

Trax is a leading provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail. It recently was selected as a Red Herring Top 100 Global and ranked in the top 25 Fastest Growing Companies on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list. The company enables tighter execution controls in-store and provides clients with the ability to leverage competitive insights through its in-store execution tools, shelf monitoring solutions, market measurement and analytics services to unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale. Many of the world’s top brands and grocery retailers leverage Trax in over 80 countries to manage in-store execution and increase revenues at the shelf. Trax is headquartered in Singapore with offices worldwide. To learn more about Trax, please visit www.traxretail.com.

About Survey.com

Survey.com is creating retail solutions for today, delivering the workforce, retail visibility, and flexible growth solutions for brands. The company combines mobile technology, industry knowledge, and a nationwide team of 700,000 field reps to deliver go-to-market acceleration, in-store execution, brand representation, and data and analytics. The company handles a broad range of in-store needs for leading and emerging brands including Bantam Bagels, Banza, Califia Farms, Chosen Foods, Flying Embers, GoMacro, Koia, MobilEssentials, RXBar, Soylent and Waterloo Sparkling.

Brands trust Survey.com to bring new products to market, expand their product lineup, and manage the complexity of multiple retailers nationwide. Our services include retail execution, brand representation and activation, data and analytics, and headquarter-to-retail management. To learn more about Survey.com, please visit www.survey.com.

Press Contact

Brian Higgs

Director, Corporate Communications, Trax

brian.higgs@traxretail.com

Note to editors: Photos available on request