TravelWifi Acquires Jakarta-based Wifi Republic to Extend Global Footprint

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelWifi CEO Wallace Davis announced today the recent acquisition of Jakarta-based Wifi Republic, a leading provider of mobile Wi-Fi solutions in Indonesia.

Founded in 2016, Wifi Republic has a strong presence throughout this country comprised of more than 17,000 islands straddling the Indian and Pacific Oceans. The company maintains strategic alliances with travel-related businesses and has a network of nearly 10,000 drop points for rented mobile hotspots using the Alfamart and Indomaret convenience store franchises.

“It just makes sense for Wifi Republic to join the growing family of TravelWifi companies,” said Davis. “The acquisition further strengthens our goal to become a global leader of mobile Wi-Fi solutions.” Wifi Republic operates physical locations in major cities throughout Indonesia such as Jakarta, Bekasi, Tangerang Selatan, Surabaya, Bali, Depok, Batam, Medan, Semarang, Bogor, and Depok.

Wifi Republic joins TravelWifi in offering rentable portable Wi-Fi hotspots and SIM card solutions that provide unlimited data at affordable prices, allowing people to stay connected as they travel, work remotely, or even attend virtual classes for school. In addition to these personal mobile connectivity products, TravelWifi also offers a router for businesses looking for reliable backups to primary physical internet connectivity. Wifi Republic is the company’s sixth acquisition, joining:

TEP – Focused on U.S. travelers

Trinus – Unique SIM card offerings for Latin American B2B

Yogofi – Hospitality-centric B2C rentals and B2B2C capacity throughout Asia

Bienvenue – Service-oriented B2B2C offerings for the travel and hospitality industries

Travel Wifi – Paris-based B2C offerings with highly visible airport and event partnerships

Previously known as DHI Telecom, the Houston-based parent company recently rebranded itself as TravelWifi. “We examined how we want the world to know us,” explained Davis. “The TravelWifi name encapsulates our mission and resonates with our audiences. It is defined by freedom, adventure, courage, and achievement. TravelWifi offers the ability to travel simply, with innovative solutions and connection to what matters. It is the next dimension of travel. Today.”

The company uses innovative virtual SIM technology to offer a suite of products focused on Wi-Fi connectivity and managed network solutions in more than 130 countries. Customers include business and leisure travelers, organizations dependent on mobile connectivity, as well as tens of thousands of members of the U.S. military and Department of Defense overseas. Its pocket-sized flagship product – the award-winning Sapphire Wi-Fi device – use CloudSIM technology to create a hotspot with up to 4G LTE speeds. Recent recognition includes:

Best Military Telecommunications Providers and Most Innovative Travel Gadget by Corporate Vision Telecom Awards, 2019

Gold in Telecommunications for Sapphire by the Golden Bridge Awards, 2019

Named Next-Gen Wi-Fi Solution of the Year by Mobile Breakthrough Awards, 2019

