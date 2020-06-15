Travelers Cyber Policyholders Can Now Enhance Work-from-Home and In-Office Device Security with Services from SentinelOne

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that it is making cyber monitoring services from SentinelOne™ available to its CyberRisk and CyberFirst customers. SentinelOne is recognized as a global leader in endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology – a cyber defense tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify, immediately respond to and help prevent possible cyber threats such as ransomware.

Travelers cyber customers who sign up between June 15 and September 15 will receive the service at no additional cost for a 60-day trial period. Those interested in continuing the service will receive a 25% discount.

“If a cyber criminal gains access to an employee’s computer when an employee is working remotely, the company’s cyber risk is elevated once that worker returns to the office because the criminal now has an entry point into the corporate network,” said Tim Francis, Enterprise Cyber Lead, Travelers. “We’re working with SentinelOne so our customers can address that exposure and hopefully prevent becoming a cyber victim.”

The pioneer of behavioral AI, SentinelOne developed a platform that goes beyond prevention, looking for and detecting attacks by watching computers for any changes in files or systems – signs that a cyber event might take place. The platform then initiates an instant response, saving valuable time. This capability, which separates it from legacy and next-generation antivirus solutions, can help companies protect their corporate network when employees return from working remotely.

“When cyber thieves attack intellectual property and infrastructure, they take more than just data – they are violating our privacy and collaborative mode of working,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Marketing Officer, SentinelOne. “That’s why we’ve built an AI platform to autonomously defend businesses, keeping them ahead of threats. Together with Travelers, we’re helping their customers strengthen their cybersecurity measures as employees return to an office environment.”

Travelers has provided cyber-related insurance coverage with robust risk management services for more than 30 years and understands the importance of helping organizations work through an incident, from recovering after a breach to managing expenses associated with an attack. Since preparation is the biggest key, Travelers now offers these EDR prebreach monitoring services through SentinelOne to help customers mitigate potential cyber-related events.

To learn more, contact your insurance agent or broker, or visit www.travelers.com/cyber.

