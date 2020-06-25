TravelCenters of America Offers Free Meals to Veterans on July 4

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands, invites all active duty military, veterans and reservists to enjoy a complimentary meal at select quick service restaurants, and at Country Pride and Iron Skillet locations on Independence Day, Saturday, July 4.

Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice from a special menu by showing proof of service to their restaurant server prior to ordering. Proof of service includes: U.S. Uniformed Services ID card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization membership card, photograph in uniform, DD214 form, a citation or commendation.

“We are grateful for all the men and women who sacrifice their lives for our freedom and are proud to serve them every day,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “We enjoy using America’s birthday as an opportunity to show our appreciation and remind them of the true heroes they are.”

Many of our Country Pride and Iron Skillet restaurants will honor all of those who gave their life defending our country by displaying a Fallen Soldier Tables. A single place setting at an empty table represents the wish that fallen men and women of our armed forces could be present to dine with us.

For years, TravelCenters of America has honored those who serve with free meals on Independence Day. To date, nearly 60,000 free meals have been served at Country Pride and Iron Skillet restaurants.

