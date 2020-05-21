TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced the results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was held earlier today, as follows.

Joseph L. Morea was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this Independent Director is as follows:

Independent Director Percentage of Shares Voted For Joseph L. Morea 70.3%

Jonathan M. Pertchik was re-elected as Managing Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this Managing Director as follows:

Managing Director Percentage of Shares Voted For Jonathan M. Pertchik 97.6%

Stockholders approved the TravelCenters of America Inc. Second Amended and Restated 2016 Equity Compensation Plan is as follows:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted For Second Amended and Restated 2016 Equity Compensation Plan 92.8%

Stockholders ratified the appointment of RSM US LLP as TA’s independent registered public accounting firm to serve for the 2020 fiscal year.

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted For Ratification of Independent Auditors 98.2%

About TravelCenters of America:

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 21,000 employees serve customers in over 260 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

