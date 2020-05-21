BusinessWire

TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced the results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was held earlier today, as follows.


Joseph L. Morea was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this Independent Director is as follows:

Independent Director

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Joseph L. Morea

70.3%

Jonathan M. Pertchik was re-elected as Managing Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this Managing Director as follows:

Managing Director

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Jonathan M. Pertchik

97.6%

Stockholders approved the TravelCenters of America Inc. Second Amended and Restated 2016 Equity Compensation Plan is as follows:

Proposal

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Second Amended and Restated 2016 Equity Compensation Plan

92.8% 

Stockholders ratified the appointment of RSM US LLP as TA’s independent registered public accounting firm to serve for the 2020 fiscal year.

Proposal

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Ratification of Independent Auditors

98.2%

About TravelCenters of America:

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 21,000 employees serve customers in over 260 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.


