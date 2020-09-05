Transposit Scores $35 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO —Transposit, which operates an engineering operations platform for businesses, has secured $35 million in Series B funding, bringing total funding to $50.4 million. The investment, led by Altimeter Capital with participation from existing investors Sutter Hill Ventures, SignalFire, and Unusual Ventures, will be used by the company to expand its sales and engineering teams and build out its go-to-market initiatives.

Transposit also announced the next generation of its flagship platform – a unified command center for DevOps, site reliability engineers (SREs), and other on-call engineering teams to better navigate the complexities of incident management and modern operations to achieve greater velocity both during incidents and when operations are running smoothly. As enterprises around the world accelerate their digital transformation initiatives, cloud-native and “everything as a service” applications are proliferating, increasing complexity for on-call operations. By automating workflows to make DevOps and other engineering operations processes actionable, repeatable, and auditable, Transposit eliminates the skills gap between new and experienced employees, democratizes institutional knowledge, and significantly reduces mean time to resolution (MTTR) of incidents.

“Engineering teams today have the challenging task of maintaining availability and performance of increasingly complex systems. Transposit has built an end-to-end platform to empower these teams to manage and automate operational workflows such as incident resolution,” said Pauline Yang, partner at Altimeter Capital. “We are excited to support the world-class team at Transposit as they build a transformational company through delighting customers and innovation.”

The Transposit platform minimizes costly downtime and lets companies innovate freely as their technology stacks evolve. It provides real-time visibility, streamlined communication, automatic documentation, interactive automation, and direct action commands into any system or tool in a technology stack. The platform automates repetitive tasks while keeping humans fully in the loop at key decision points. Built on powerful bi-directional API integration technology, Transposit gives on-call engineering teams the contextual information they need when they need it – in the moment – with the ability to act on it directly within Slack or from a centralized online “mission control”-style dashboard to resolve incidents in real time and easily conduct postmortems.

“Uptime has never been more critical, yet incident management today is completely broken. We offer a fundamentally different approach that goes beyond the incident to codify proper operating procedures and make them easy to follow and act on in practice through the fusion of automation and human interaction. It’s good for business and for improving the quality of life for on-call engineers. Reliability of systems is all about having repeatable human and machine processes,” said Divanny Lamas, CEO of Transposit. “The new funding gives us the power to bring unity and simplicity to more enterprises grappling with the challenges of managing operations as they modernize their technology stacks.”