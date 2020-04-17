Transportation Analytics Helps in Improving Fleet Utilization Rate by 15% | Read Quantzig’s Success Story to Know More

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Analytics--A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, which delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest transportation analytics engagement for a leading US-based transportation and logistics company.

Engagement Overview

The client is a leading US-based transportation and logistics industry player with business operations spread across North America. The rapidly transforming business landscape and an increase in unstructured datasets had resulted in significant disruptions in the transport and logistics sector. Such unstructured datasets were becoming an obstacle for the client’s digital transformation because the client was lacking the analytics capability to turn the unstructured data into valuable insights.

“Our deep analytics expertise combined with technologies such as AI and machine learning can help transport and logistics firms to integrate data sets and identify better route plans to improve process efficiency,” says a transport analytics expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

To address the problems faced by the client Quantzig’s experts devised a two-phased analytical approach. The initial phase involved the discovery and analysis of transport and logistics data. The aim of this approach was to understand the client’s business challenge. The transportation analytics solutions provided by Quantzig helped the client to gain a comprehensive understanding of all their data sets. This further helped the client to predict demand with an accuracy of 80%. This demand forecast model resulted in an increase of 3% in their profit margins.

Quantzig's transportation analytics solutions helped the client to:

Increase profit margin by 3%

Improve fleet utilization rate by 15%

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

