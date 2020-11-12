Transplace Offers Exclusive Data to Address Uncertainty in Logistics Market Fourth Quarter 2020 Update

Transportation and supply chain professionals invited to November 18 webinar to strengthen 2021 logistics performance

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3PL--Transplace, the premier provider of logistics technology and services, released its Fourth Quarter 2020 Logistics Market Update with guidance to manage uncertainty in the fourth quarter and beyond. Transportation and supply chain professionals are invited to a complimentary webinar on November 18 at 12 p.m. CT to hear key insights from Transplace SVP of Data Science & Engineering, Matt Harding, and Transplace SVP of Consulting & Network Services, Ben Cubitt, as they discuss the report and provide actionable intelligence for shippers trying to strengthen their 2021 logistics performance.

The quarterly update uses insights from Transplace’s Transportation Management System exclusive data derived from its more than $11 billion in freight-under-management.

Key findings from the Fourth Quarter 2020 Logistics Market Update include:

U.S. – Full Truckload

Spot pressure continues but has flattened

Contract rate pressure increasing and following spot

Route guide performance had dropped but stabilized

Inflationary pressures continue out of 2020 Q3

U.S. – Less than Truckload

Tonnage up across most carriers

Labor and fleet expansion efforts stalled due to uncertainty

O/R’s improvements across many major providers

Bullish rate outlook for 2021

U.S. – Intermodal

Long-haul volume continues to surge, driven by imports

Significant 53’ constraints in California

Increasing demand in the East, especially into Florida

Rails have ramped up operations to handle the increase in volume and a number of terminals are experiencing congestion

U.S. – Bulk

Strong volume rebound in 2020 Q3

For the most part, rates are holding steady

Spike in carrier turnback’s and increased broker usage

Going deeper into carrier route guide for coverage

Expecting flat to moderate (0 – 2%) rate increases in 2020 Q4

Mexico – Truckload

Continued North-South imbalances

Truck repositioning and paid empty miles are key tactics

NOM-051 labeling regulations exacerbating historic inbound congestion levels

Driver shortages resulting from B1 regulations and COVID-19 impact adding to capacity shortfalls

Canada – Truckload / LTL

Stable capacity environment in historical peak season

Bids yielding cost savings

Shift to more CPU in play for grocery inbound

International – Air

Global load factors rose to 71% week of September 28, up 2% from August and 8% from September 2019

Global air cargo capacity in September was 25% lower YoY in 2019

Only 28% of participants in air cargo industry feel they are well-prepared to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine

International – Ocean

U.S. imports increased 15% YoY in September

Transpacific carriers increasing capacity to 26% USWC and 31% USEC

No recent blank sailings for Trans-Atlantic trades

