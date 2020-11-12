Transplace Offers Exclusive Data to Address Uncertainty in Logistics Market Fourth Quarter 2020 Update

Transportation and supply chain professionals invited to November 18 webinar to strengthen 2021 logistics performance
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3PL--Transplace, the premier provider of logistics technology and services, released its Fourth Quarter 2020 Logistics Market Update with guidance to manage uncertainty in the fourth quarter and beyond. Transportation and supply chain professionals are invited to a complimentary webinar on November 18 at 12 p.m. CT to hear key insights from Transplace SVP of Data Science & Engineering, Matt Harding, and Transplace SVP of Consulting & Network Services, Ben Cubitt, as they discuss the report and provide actionable intelligence for shippers trying to strengthen their 2021 logistics performance.
The quarterly update uses insights from Transplace’s Transportation Management System exclusive data derived from its more than $11 billion in freight-under-management.
Key findings from the Fourth Quarter 2020 Logistics Market Update include:
U.S. – Full Truckload
- Spot pressure continues but has flattened
- Contract rate pressure increasing and following spot
- Route guide performance had dropped but stabilized
- Inflationary pressures continue out of 2020 Q3
U.S. – Less than Truckload
- Tonnage up across most carriers
- Labor and fleet expansion efforts stalled due to uncertainty
- O/R’s improvements across many major providers
- Bullish rate outlook for 2021
U.S. – Intermodal
- Long-haul volume continues to surge, driven by imports
- Significant 53’ constraints in California
- Increasing demand in the East, especially into Florida
- Rails have ramped up operations to handle the increase in volume and a number of terminals are experiencing congestion
U.S. – Bulk
- Strong volume rebound in 2020 Q3
- For the most part, rates are holding steady
- Spike in carrier turnback’s and increased broker usage
- Going deeper into carrier route guide for coverage
- Expecting flat to moderate (0 – 2%) rate increases in 2020 Q4
Mexico – Truckload
- Continued North-South imbalances
- Truck repositioning and paid empty miles are key tactics
- NOM-051 labeling regulations exacerbating historic inbound congestion levels
- Driver shortages resulting from B1 regulations and COVID-19 impact adding to capacity shortfalls
Canada – Truckload / LTL
- Stable capacity environment in historical peak season
- Bids yielding cost savings
- Shift to more CPU in play for grocery inbound
International – Air
- Global load factors rose to 71% week of September 28, up 2% from August and 8% from September 2019
- Global air cargo capacity in September was 25% lower YoY in 2019
- Only 28% of participants in air cargo industry feel they are well-prepared to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine
International – Ocean
- U.S. imports increased 15% YoY in September
- Transpacific carriers increasing capacity to 26% USWC and 31% USEC
- No recent blank sailings for Trans-Atlantic trades
Download the Fourth Quarter 2020 Logistics Market Update here and register for the November 18 webinar here.
About Transplace
Transplace is a technology and services company that hosts a proprietary logistics platform and provides engineering and execution services for global shippers. The platform and service offering deliver process automation, network optimization, and transparency driving an improved service and cost position. Transplace also provides value-added services through our strategic capacity services business (truck brokerage and intermodal) and our border management business, which includes customs brokerage and logistics services on the Mexican border. With over 1,000 customers and $11 billion of Freight Under Management (FUM) in North America alone, and a growing client base in Europe, Transplace continues to deliver the intelligent solutions that grow and differentiate the supply chains of its customers.
Follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, Transplace.com and the Transplace Industry Blog.
Contacts
Media Contact: press@transplace.com
Grace Platon | +1 214.901.4744
GraceP@TheCarbonAgency.com