TransPerfect’s GlobalLink Technology Saves Cosentino Group 46% in Translation Costs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been selected by Cosentino Group to localize their marketing and technical materials, including their website, into 23 languages.

The Spanish-owned company produces and distributes high-value, innovative surfaces used around the world by leading design and architecture studios. Cosentino brands include Silestone®, Dekton®, Sensa by Cosentino®, and Natural Stone by Cosentino®.

Currently distributing its products and brands to more than 110 countries, Cosentino generates 90% of sales from international markets. Ensuring the best and most consistent customer experience regardless of language or location is a top priority for Cosentino as it continues its global expansion.

Cosentino uses TransPerfect’s proprietary GlobalLink translation management and website localization technology to support a quality-focused translation process that emphasizes project pre-flight and validation by global marketing coordinators. Through greater efficiency in translation workflows and project management requirements, Cosentino has generated savings of over 46% on overall project costs.

Santiago Alfonso, Vice President of Marketing and Communication at Cosentino Group, commented, “TransPerfect has become a key strategic partner for us. Their GlobalLink technology has enabled us to position our brand in global markets by facilitating efficient, scalable, and cost-effective deployment of multilingual content through any channel.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe said, “We are delighted that Cosentino Group’s use of GlobalLink technology has had immediate and tangible benefits. We look forward to serving them for years to come.”

About Cosentino Group

The Cosentino Group is a global, family-owned company that produces and distributes high value innovative surfaces for architecture and design. As a leading company, Cosentino imagines and anticipates together with its customers and partners design solutions that offer value and inspiration to people’s lives. This goal is made possible by pioneering brands that are leaders in their respective segments such as Silestone®, Dekton® and Sensa by Cosentino®. Technologically advanced surfaces, which allow the creation of unique designs for the home and public spaces.

The group bases its development on international expansion, an innovative research and development program, respect for the environment and sustainability, and its ongoing corporate commitment to society and the local communities where it operates, education, equality and health & safety.

The Cosentino Group currently distributes its products and brands in more than 110 countries, from its headquarters in Almería (Spain). Currently Cosentino is present in 40 countries, with its own assets in 30 of them. The group has eight factories (seven in Almería -Spain- and one in Brazil), one intelligent logistic platform in Spain and more than 140 commercial and business units throughout the world. More than 90% of Cosentino Group’s financial turnover comes from international markets. www.cosentino.com

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

