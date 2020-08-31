TransPerfect Wins AI Breakthrough Award for GlobalLink Machine Translation Solution

Company’s Neural Machine Translation Technology Recognized for Innovation and Performance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its GlobalLink AI technology has been named the winner of the 2020 AI Breakthrough Award as “Best Machine Translation Solution.”

The AI Breakthrough Awards annually honor leading technology companies and groundbreaking solutions that stretch the limits of what is possible through AI. Over 2,000 nominations were submitted for consideration this year, and TransPerfect was named as a winner alongside companies such as IBM, Verint, NetApp, Vodafone, and Capital One.

The GlobalLink AI Portal is TransPerfect’s solution for real-time, self-service machine translation. It can handle processing of more than 40 different languages and 30 file formats. The solution allows users to machine translate from any medium, including documents, websites, and audio content, using advanced neural machine translation solutions that are tailored to each client. GlobalLink AI can be used independently through the company’s standalone AI Portal, as well as via APIs and within any GlobalLink product.

In addition, the GlobalLink AI Portal is fully integrated into TransPerfect’s network of linguists and project managers, giving users access to request human translation or post-editing when required.

Security is a primary point of differentiation for the GlobalLink AI Portal, and the platform incorporates strict privacy measures to ensure that businesses retain full ownership of and full security over all content.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “It’s a great honor to have been selected as an AI Breakthrough Award winner. I could not be more proud of our technology division—they deserve the credit for this recognition. I am further impressed by the team’s unrelenting drive to bring the benefits of AI to our clients.”

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

