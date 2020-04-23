TransPerfect Life Sciences Announces Free Access to Trial Interactive Central and Remote Monitoring Solutions for Study Teams Impacted by COVID-19

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of technologies and services to support clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced that current and new Trial Interactive eTMF customers will have access to free remote and central monitoring solutions to assist study teams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more than a decade, TransPerfect has been developing Trial Interactive to help study teams transition away from traditional paper-based, manual processes. With COVID-19 significantly impacting clinical trials worldwide, some studies have been forced to pause, but others must begin or continue with sponsors, CROs, and investigative sites making rapid adaptations. Exploring alternatives for investigational product delivery, safety monitoring and reporting, and essential document collection and processing has become a priority in a new environment that must rely heavily on remote solutions.

In response to COVID-19, TransPerfect is offering access to Trial Interactive’s Study Document Collaboration and myTI mobile application free of charge:

A central, shared workspace and portal with secure, 21 CFR Part 11 compliant access Storage of redacted subject source documents Access for all CRAs to do remote and central monitoring



A mobile app and workspace that enables site personnel to directly submit subject records to the site portal A dedicated study email to send documents to the portal inbox An iOS and Android mobile app, myTI, to scan documents and directly upload them to the study portal Access to controlled direct upload by site personnel where only their respective site files can be viewed The ability to fax documents directly to the portal



Michael Smyth, Division President of TransPerfect Life Sciences Solutions, commented, “Site monitoring is an essential GCP process. As a former CRA, I have personally experienced travel and logistical challenges with site visits during simpler times. We want to ensure teams have the tools to overcome the additional obstacles that stay-at-home orders and government lockdowns present.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “Enabling potentially life-saving research to continue through this crisis is imperative. Whether our clients are pursuing treatments for COVID-19 or any other disease or condition, we’re pleased that Trial Interactive solutions can help play a small role in alleviating some of the burden of this pandemic.”

