TransPerfect and Company Employees Raise Over $25,000 for Two Charities Benefiting Puerto Rico

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced donations totaling more than $25,000 to two non-profit organizations benefiting Puerto Rico. The employee fundraising campaign was spurred by the devastation from earthquakes earlier in the year and the company matched all donations dollar-for-dollar.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “San Juan is my home and also home to TransPerfect’s newest major production center. I’ve personally witnessed how the pandemic-related drop in tourism has hurt our local economy. Further, the pandemic and the decrease in tourism has made the need for assistance for those recovering from natural disasters even more acute. I’m inspired by how Puerto Rico is beginning to rebound from this double hit, and I am equally inspired by the selflessness of our team. Even during difficult times for them personally, our staff did not sit idly by—but instead sought to play a role in helping those in need.”

The funds raised were donated entirely to the following two local charities:

PRxPR immediately focused on restoring small farms, rebuilding shelters and schools, and providing food, clean water, and fuel to those in Puerto Rico who were most in need. Their humanitarian efforts are ongoing.

World Central Kitchen provides meals to those in need, particularly in south Puerto Rico, and has launched the “Plow to Plate” program to maximize the security of the food supply chain. World Central Kitchen activated immediately following the earthquake, mobilizing facilities in Yauco and Ponce to serve over 2,000 meals in the first 24 hours. Their efforts are also ongoing.

TransPerfect has a long history of engaging in employee-driven disaster response programs globally. Similar programs have included responses to the Asian tsunami of 2004, Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, natural disasters in Haiti, Hurricane Katrina, Cyclone Nargis in Myanmar (Burma), the Sichuan earthquakes, and Hurricane Maria, which was also devastating to Puerto Rico.

About PRxPR

PRxPR invests 100% of donations amongst the most critically affected communities in Puerto Rico. As a no-overhead fund, every dollar goes to work. Aid impacts short- and long-term humanitarian needs focused on food/agriculture, clean water, and fuel/renewable energy initiatives. PRxPR was launched by a committed, diverse, and respected group of Puerto Rican business leaders in the US diaspora with extensive experience, broad networks, resources, and direct ties to Puerto Rico.

About World Central Kitchen

When disaster strikes, WCK’s Chef Relief Team steps out of the kitchen and on to the front lines to provide meals to those in need. They have responded to emergencies in Haiti, Peru, Houston, Puerto Rico, California, Hawaii, Indonesia, Guatemala, Mexico, the Carolinas, Florida, Nebraska, Mozambique, Colombia, Venezuela, and more. WCK teams have been cooking every single day since September 2017. Deploying their model of quick action, leveraging local resources, and adapting in real time, they are able to respond to multiple disasters at once—often on opposite ends of the world. By partnering with organizations on the ground and activating a network of food trucks and emergency kitchens, WCK provides freshly made, nutritious meals to survivors of disasters quickly and effectively.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

