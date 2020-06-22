BusinessWire

Transformational Business Leader James D. White Joins Medallia Board of Directors

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Transformational Business Leader James D. White Joins Medallia Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management today announced the appointment of James D. White, a seasoned business leader, to its board of directors.

“Over my 30-years as a CEO and operating executive, I have realized the importance of experience and loyalty as a growth engine for brands. I am excited to join Medallia’s board to support the company as they extend their leadership in helping brands reap the transformational benefits of experience management,” said James D. White.

Mr. White has a proven track record of leading some of the world’s most iconic brands through transformation and on to growth. As the former chairman, president and CEO of Jamba, Inc., he led a successful turnaround that made Jamba Juice a healthy lifestyle brand. Prior to Jamba, Inc., Mr. White was senior vice president and general manager of Safeway, Inc., and he has held executive management roles at Gillette, Nestlé-Purina PetCare and Coca-Cola.

“I am delighted to welcome James to the Medallia board of directors. His track record as a leading executive, CEO and board director in retail, restaurant and consumer packaged goods will be invaluable to the company,” said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer of Medallia.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


Contacts

PR Contact:
Valerie Beaudett
press@medallia.com
+1 (650) 400-7833

IR Contact:
Carolyn Bass
ir@medallia.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Rubicon Project Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Posted on Author Business Wire

Third Quarter Revenue Grows 27% Year over Year
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI), the global exchange for advertising, today reported its results of operations for the third quarter of 2019.

Recent Highlights

Revenue was …
BusinessWire

Bruker Postpones Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast

Posted on Author Business Wire

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that it is postponing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings results call to allow additional time to complete its year-end closing procedures, including proce…
BusinessWire

Virtusa Provides Update on Governance and Board Refreshment to Enhance Shareholder Value

Posted on Author Business Wire

Appoints Abidali Neemuchwala to Board of Directors

Intends to Continue Conducting Comprehensive Search Process to Identify and Appoint Additional Independent Director

Discloses Receipt of Director Nominations from New Mountain Vantage
SOUTHBOROUGH…