TransEnterix to Present at the 38th Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE American:TRXC) announced today that Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at The Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California. The presentation is scheduled to take place at 8:00 am Pacific Time (11:00 am Eastern Time), Thursday, January 16, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://ir.transenterix.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix is a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery by addressing the clinical and economic challenges associated with current laparoscopic and robotic options in today's value-based healthcare environment. The Company is focused on the commercialization of the Senhance® Surgical System, which digitizes laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery. The system allows for robotic precision, haptic feedback, surgeon camera control via eye sensing and improved ergonomics while offering responsible economics. The Senhance Surgical System is available for sale in the US, the EU, and select other countries.

TransEnterix, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Mark Klausner, 443-213-0501

invest@transenterix.com

or

Media Contact:

Terri Clevenger, 203-682-8297

terri.clevenger@icrinc.com