BusinessWire

Transcat Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Transcat Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2021 results after the close of financial markets on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.


The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: 201-689-8471
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.transcat.com/investor-relations

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference call until Wednesday, November 4, 2020. To listen to the archived call, dial 412-317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13710941, or access the webcast replay at www.transcat.com/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.

ABOUT TRANSCAT

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and other FDA-regulated businesses; as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at its 22 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, and services at 20 imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model.

More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.


Contacts

Michael J. Tschiderer
Chief Financial Officer
585-563-5766
mtschiderer@transcat.com

Deborah K. Pawlowski
Investor Relations
716-843-3908
dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Steven Gannon to Board of Directors

Posted on Author Business Wire

BOSTON & HAMILTON, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines to treat a broad range of cancers, today announced the appoint…
BusinessWire

Kanguru: Protecting Data In The New Remote World

Posted on Author Business Wire

MILLIS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datasecurity–It only took a handful of days for the working world in the United States to shift from full onsite operations, to employees also working remotely. Many public and private organizations have become more fl…
BusinessWire

The Software Report Recognizes Valimail as a Top 15 Cybersecurity Provider

Posted on Author Business Wire

Anti-phishing pioneer recognized for industry-leading email security technology — and unique customer guarantee
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valimail, the leading provider of identity-based anti-phishing solutions, announced today that it has been …