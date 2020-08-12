Transaction Data Systems Releases Pharmacy eCare Planning Solution

Leader in pharmacy solutions and services deploys eCare platform to further the role of pharmacists as healthcare providers

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transaction Data Systems (TDS), the leader in pharmacy software solutions for the independent pharmacy market, announced the release of eCare, a pharmacy-specific care planning solution within its central TDS Clinical 360 platform.

The role of pharmacists in the healthcare continuum is evolving at a rapid pace, which has only accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pharmacists are increasing their medication and care management services to meet patient demand as healthcare in-person encounters have declined. The TDS eCare solution seamlessly integrates patient vitals and medication history, enabling pharmacists to deliver care planning, conduct interventions, and monitor outcomes.

“With their unique community accessibility, pharmacists are poised to provide consistent, coordinated care,” states TDS President Kevin Lathrop. “With the launch of this eCare solution and our recent partnership with Waystar, we are providing our clients with the ability to meet their changing business demands to provide care through patient-centric, clinically billable solutions TDS offers.”

Approximately 75% of the nation’s healthcare spend is spent on chronic care. Some healthcare associations estimate that prevention, treatment, and pharmaceutical adherence could save more than $200 billion in chronic care spend. Pharmacists who see patients more often than physicians are equipped to detect, resolve, and prevent medication related problems, administer vaccinations, and monitor patient care plans. As the nation looks forward to a FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine, pharmacists are well positioned to serve as mass immunizers, much like they did with the H1N1 outbreak of 2009.

“TDS is committed to providing clinical and care planning solutions that assist community pharmacists in their expanding role as healthcare providers,” states Russell Murrow, SVP of Solution Management. “With a convenient eCare solution seamlessly integrated with their TDS pharmacy management software, pharmacists can easily record and submit clinical encounters.”

TDS represents the largest network of community pharmacies through its solution centric, clinically focused pharmacy management solutions Rx30 and Computer-Rx. With the new eCare solution, TDS Clinical 360 expands its in-workflow clinical intervention capabilities with enhanced clinical documentation and care planning for pharmacists seeking to deliver increased clinical services.

ABOUT TRANSACTION DATA SYSTEMS

For over 40 years, TDS has been dedicated to the success of independent pharmacy. TDS, with its portfolio of products and services including Rx30, Computer-Rx, Enhanced Medication Services, and Pharm Assess, provides pharmacy management systems and innovative technology solutions to the pharmacy industry. Proudly supporting the largest install base of independent pharmacies in the industry with systems in all 50 states and the Virgin Islands, TDS is the leading provider of Independent Pharmacy Management Software. For more information about TDS, please visit transactiondatasystems.com.

