Toyota Sees Increase in Sales

“The first month of the final quarter of 2017 saw sustained strong sales for the industry, and we expect that momentum to continue through the last two months of the year,” said Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager, Toyota division. “The Toyota division had another best-ever for the month of October in light trucks, led by our tenth consecutive monthly sales record for RAV4. And the all-new 2018 Camry, with October sales of over 26,000 units, continues to generate excitement in our dealer showrooms.”

Lexus posted October sales of 22,894 units, down 7.7 percent on a volume basis, and down 4 percent on a DSR basis.

“We’re continuing to ride the luxury SUV wave with our sixth straight best-ever month for Lexus luxury utility vehicles,” said Lexus Group Vice President and General Manager Jeff Bracken. “Now we’re entering our favorite time of the year with our December to Remember sales event. The kick-off begins today with the best deals and product mix of the year. Of course, our customers can count on our iconic big red bows. Everything is lined-up for a great close to 2017.”

October 2017 Highlights: