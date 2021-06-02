Toyota Introduces Crossover Corolla

The Toyota Corolla has been a popular compact sedan from Toyota for over 50 years. Now the automaker has introduced a new crossover SUV version called the Corolla Cross.

“Our loyal customers love the quality, durability and reliability that has helped make Corolla the best-selling nameplate in history,” said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. “With the all-new Corolla Cross we are building upon that foundation and offering more versatility and fun to adapt to their evolving lifestyles.”

Available in front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD), the compact SUV maximizes the inherent potential of the high-strength TNGA-C platform and a 169-horsepower, 2.0-liter Dynamic Force Engine, enabling the all-new model to achieve high-quality performance, a comfortable ride and outstanding spaciousness.

Spread across three grades – L, LE, and XLE – the versatile design of the Corolla Cross is spacious, modern, powerful and high-quality. From an engineering perspective, the 2022 Corolla Cross offers an approachable exterior as well as a higher line-of-sight thanks to the TNGA-C platform. Key design cues include a distinctive black grille flanked by LED lighting with black body accents – giving the entry SUV a confident stance. And from the rear, the design elements continue, with an integrated rear spoiler and LED lighting. Wheel options range from 17-inch steel on L to 18-inch alloy on XLE.

Inside, Corolla Cross’ spacious interior shares many similarities with its sedan and hatchback siblings. The all-new model can be outfitted with a power moonroof, as well as either single- or dual-zone automatic climate control, with all grades featuring standard heating and air conditioning vents for rear seat passengers.

SofTex-trimmed seating is also available, as is a 10-way, power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar and heated front seats.

In back, storage space can be maxed out thanks to the 60/40-split folding rear seats that come standard on all grades, while XLE models also include a center armrest with two cupholders. And to make access to the roomy cargo area even more convenient, the Corolla Cross has an available power liftgate with height adjustability.

Corolla Cross will also be available with accessories that expand its capability including a roof rack with crossbars, an activity mount for carrying items, such as bicycles and all-weather floormats.

The Cross has a 2.0L Dynamic Force engine with an estimated 32 combined MPG for the FWD model and an estimated 30 combined MPG for the AWD model.

The dashboard includes an available 7-inch Multi-Information Display with a digital instrumentation layout and an available 8-inch multimedia touchscreen. The Cross is compatible with Apple Carplay or Android Auto.

Toyota didn’t announce pricing for the Cross but is expected to start at $24,000.