Tower MSA Partners’ Vice President of IT, Jesse Shade Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forbes Technology Council has accepted Jesse Shade, vice president of information technology for Tower MSA Partners, as a member of its invitation-only community of senior technology executives. Tower is a leading, technology-driven provider of Medicare Secondary Payer compliance services, including Medicare Set-Asides.

Criteria for acceptance in the Council include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics as well as professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Jesse into the community,” said Forbes Council Founder Scott Gerber.

With more than 35 years of IT experience, Shade directs all aspects of the complex technologies Tower built to seamlessly drive MSP compliance and MSA processes. He oversees data security, systems architecture, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as the management, maintenance, and upgrades of its proprietary software.

“We are proud of this recognition of Jesse’s talents,” said Tower CEO Rita Wilson. “As a member of Tower’s executive team, Jesse has led development efforts for Tower’s proprietary software system, its Section 111 reporting platform and its network infrastructure, all within a cyber security framework that protects both Tower and its clients and business partners. Jesse will be a major asset to the Council.”

Council members gain access to a vetted national network of CIOs, CTOs, and other senior technology executives through exclusive group chats. Shade will collaborate with other respected technology leaders in a private forum where members help each other solve daily business challenges. He will also be invited to share his insights in articles on Forbes.com and contribute to published Q&A panels along with other experts.

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council. More information about its Technology Council can be found at forbestechcouncil.com.

About Tower MSA Partners

Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, Tower MSA Partners’ services include pre-MSA Triage, MSAs, physician peer reviews, CMS submissions, MSA administration, medical cost projections, life care plans, conditional payments, and Section 111 reporting. Visit www.towermsa.com and https://towermsa.com/blog/.

