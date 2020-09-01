Toshiba Releases New Canvio® Portable Storage Lineup with New Applications and Designs

Adding new Canvio Flex and Canvio Gaming models along with new colors and textures

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. announces the newest models of the Canvio Portable Storage lineup. Canvio Flex models with USB-C® are portable storage designed for PCs/Mac® computers/iPad Pro® mobile digital devices/Tablets for cross platform compatibility. Canvio Gaming models are new portable game storage designed for game consoles and gaming PCs.

The Canvio Advance and Canvio Ready models boast a new design that offers portable storage that’s easy to access and take anywhere. This next generation of Canvio designs delivers seamless portability, high storage capacity and broad compatibility for various USB devices.

“The Canvio series delivers data storage excellent for a broad range of use cases and applications. The two new models, Canvio Flex and Canvio Gaming, allow gamers and multi-platform users respectively to expand storage seamlessly and across various devices. They can take their favorite content on the go in a sleek, portable design,” says Michael Cassidy, Vice President, Consumer HDDs, Americas, at Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. “The next generation models of Canvio Advance and Canvio Ready drives come in a distinctive new design that deliver portability, storage capacity, and broad capability for your PC, making them a great option for those who like simple but reliable storage.”

The new Toshiba Canvio series delivers storage solutions for a wide range of consumers and use cases:

Canvio Flex – The Canvio Flex portable storage drives feature up to 4TB 1 of storage in its most compatible form - offering both USB-C ® and USB-A cable, that enables users to seamlessly store and access their data on multiple devices, including Mac ® computers, Windows ® PC, iPad Pro ® mobile digital devices, and supported tablet devices 2 interchangeably with a simple one-stop solution.

– The Canvio Flex portable storage drives feature up to 4TB of storage in its most compatible form - offering both USB-C and USB-A cable, that enables users to seamlessly store and access their data on multiple devices, including Mac computers, Windows PC, iPad Pro mobile digital devices, and supported tablet devices interchangeably with a simple one-stop solution. Canvio Gaming – With the Canvio Gaming portable storage drives, users will be able to expand their game library easier than ever with the ability to carry up to 100 games 3 (4TB) in a stylish portable case designed for popular gaming consoles and PC game systems 2 . Canvio Gaming drives feature a firmware-customized “Always-On” mode to support responsive gameplay.

– With the Canvio Gaming portable storage drives, users will be able to expand their game library easier than ever with the ability to carry up to 100 games (4TB) in a stylish portable case designed for popular gaming consoles and PC game systems . Canvio Gaming drives feature a firmware-customized “Always-On” mode to support responsive gameplay. Canvio Advance – Featuring a unique textured design with new colors, the Canvio Advance portable storage drives help content creators and photographers protect their content on the go. With portable storage, using with both auto backup, and data security software, users will be able to take life anywhere.

– Featuring a unique textured design with new colors, the Canvio Advance portable storage drives help content creators and photographers protect their content on the go. With portable storage, using with both auto backup, and data security software, users will be able to take life anywhere. Canvio Ready – A great storage solution for students and other entry-level users who want simple storage that’s easy to use – now featuring a new two-tone design. This portable storage offers USB plug & play, file drag & drop, and simple storage expansion for your PC.

The Canvio portable storage drive series illustrates our commitment to advancing consumer HDD design to meet the evolving needs for storage solutions suited for a broad range of users, including multi-platform users, gamers, business professionals, outdoor photographers, and students. There’s a model that fits everyone’s needs.

The new Canvio models will be available at major retailers in the fall of 2020.

Notes:

One Gigabyte (GB) means one billion bytes and one Terabyte (TB) means one trillion bytes. Total available capacity will vary based on operating environment, and your results and storage capacity will vary accordingly. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1TB = 240 = 1 099 511 627 776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Compatibility may vary depending on user's hardware configuration and operating system. Please check device compatibility and connecting instructions by reviewing the applicable user manuals for such device. Compatibility is based on information currently available and is subject to change and subject to restrictions per hardware specifications. Estimated game storage is based on assumption of average game size of 36GB for current generation games. The number of games actually stored may vary depending on file size, formatting, console software, and other programs or factors. Original discs may be required to verify ownership for games purchased and loaded from disc. Internet connection and original game owner’s account may be required.

