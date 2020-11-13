Topcon Announces the US Launch of Chronos

Company Introduces All-in-One Automated Binocular Refraction System

OAKLAND, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SeeingEyeHealthDifferently--Topcon Healthcare, a leading provider of medical devices and software solutions for the global eye care community, announced today that it had launched the revolutionary Chronos Automated Binocular Refraction System with SightPilot® guided refraction software.

Topcon Chronos is a complete digital refraction solution that combines autorefraction, keratometry, and subjective refraction in a single device that occupies less than four feet of space. The fully automated system, which features the guided refraction software, SightPilot®, can be easily operated by anyone in the practice. Furthermore, binocular testing means refractions take just three and a half minutes*, allowing eye care providers to see more patients and grow their practice without adding exam lanes or trained technicians.

“Controlling Chronos from a tablet, laptop or desktop PC allows operation from a safe distance or another room,” states Mr. Corey Nielson, VP of Topcon Medical Systems. “The one-touch operation and intuitive SightPilot® software guides the operator through the entire refraction process with a simple user interface and on-screen prompts, enabling the practice to quickly and confidently complete the subjective refraction. Timing makes champions and Chronos enters the US market at the perfect time, empowering Eye Care Physicians to offer safe and efficient exams for their patients and staff.”

Chronos is also ADA compliant and simple to adjust. Whether seated, standing or in a wheelchair, its multi-function capabilities allow patients to complete the exam without moving to multiple instruments.

“Simply put, Topcon Chronos reinvents refraction,” states Mr. John Trefethen, Global VP of Marketing & Product Design for Topcon Healthcare. “This revolutionary all-in-one system saves time and space and allows eye care providers to delegate the refraction process and grow their practice. Topcon Chronos is the culmination of Topcon’s commitment to developing highly advanced, multi-modal medical devices and software platforms that allow today’s eye care providers to practice smarter, safer and more efficiently than ever before. This technology changes the game forever, and we are thrilled to bring it to fruition.”

For more information on the Chronos Automated Refraction System or to request a demo, visit https://topconhealthcare.com/products/chronos/

About Topcon Healthcare

Topcon Healthcare sees eye health differently. Our vision is to empower providers with smart and efficient technologies for enhanced patient care. Keeping pace with the ever- changing landscape of the healthcare industry, we offer the latest integrated solutions including advanced multi-modal imaging, vendor-neutral data management, safe distancing and ground-breaking remote diagnostic technology.

A globally-oriented business, Topcon is focused on developing solutions towards solving societal challenges in the mega-domains of healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure. In healthcare, these challenges include increasing eye disease, rising medical costs, access to healthcare and physician shortages. By investing in value-driven innovations, Topcon works to enable people to enjoy good health and a high quality of life.

*Refraction time may vary by patient.

