Top Web Properties for January

Research firm comScore has released its list of the top 50 Internet properties for the month of January.
Silicon Valley giants Google, Facebook and Yahoo remain 1,2,3 on the list. Data is based on desktop and mobile usage.
Top 50 Web Properties for January 2017
|#
|Property
|Unique Visitors/Viewers (000)
|1
|Google Sites
|243,343
|2
|205,476
|3
|Yahoo Sites
|202,635
|4
|Microsoft Sites
|185,406
|5
|Amazon Sites
|184,044
|6
|Comcast NBCUniversal
|168,922
|7
|CBS Interactive
|167,493
|8
|AOL, Inc.
|161,703
|9
|Apple Inc.
|145,316
|10
|Turner Digital
|140,997
|11
|Time Inc. Network (U.S)
|134,626
|12
|115,688
|13
|Hearst
|113,503
|14
|Wikimedia Foundation Sites
|111,651
|15
|USA TODAY Network
|110,136
|16
|108,324
|17
|New York Times Digital
|104,765
|18
|Conde Nast Digital
|102,224
|19
|WashingtonPost.com
|98,424
|20
|Weather Company, The
|97,790
|21
|eBay
|97,126
|22
|Wal-Mart
|90,980
|23
|CafeMedia
|90,660
|24
|Pinterest.com
|89,021
|25
|Fox News Digital Network
|87,726
|26
|ESPN
|86,653
|27
|Yelp
|85,959
|28
|Meredith Digital
|83,778
|29
|Pandora.com
|83,664
|30
|Snapchat, Inc
|83,144
|31
|Zillow Group
|80,755
|32
|TripAdvisor Inc.
|79,453
|33
|Netflix Inc.
|79,121
|34
|BuzzFeed.com
|77,652
|35
|WebMD Health
|75,358
|36
|Vox Media
|75,147
|37
|PayPal
|73,612
|38
|Mail Online / Daily Mail
|72,844
|39
|Cox Enterprises Inc.
|70,202
|40
|VICE Media
|67,727
|41
|ABC-Freeform Media Group
|64,853
|42
|Dictionary.com Network
|61,220
|43
|Fusion Media Group
|61,184
|44
|Scripps Networks Interactive Inc.
|60,376
|45
|SheKnows Media
|59,651
|46
|craigslist, inc.
|59,539
|47
|tronc
|59,241
|48
|WordPress.com*
|58,931
|49
|Spotify
|58,677
|50
|Business Insider
|57,985