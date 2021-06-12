News

Top Streaming Video Services

Editor

Here’s a list of the top streaming subscription services where you can watch TV shows, movies and original content on your phone, laptop or TV.

Streaming ServiceSubscription PriceNumber of SubscribersCan You Get it Free?Date Launched
Netflix$8.99 basic, one screen, no HD
$13.99 Standard, 2 screens at once with HD
$17.99 Premium, 4 screens at once with Ultra HD		207.64 million worldwide
74.38 million U.S. and Canada		T-Mobile Provides Basic Netflix With 2 Lines and Magenta Plans or Higher2007
AppleTV+$4.99 per month by itself
$14.95 to $29.95 per month with Apple One subscription		not disclosedOne Year Free With New Apple DevicesNovember 1, 2019
Disney+$6.99 per month or $69.99 per year
Bundle with ESPN+, Hulu for $12.99 per month		103.6 millionFree with unlimited Verizon smartphone plansNovember 12, 2019
Hulu$5.99 per month with ads or $59.99 per year
$11.99 per month with no ads
Bundle with Disney+, Hulu for $12.99 per month		37.8 million with Hulu
3.8 million with Hulu + Live TV		Free with More unlimited
Verizon smartphone plans		March 12, 2008
Peacock$4.99 for Premium with ads
$9.99 for Premium with no ads		33 million signupsFree for Comcast XFinity subscribers with TV service, Flex, and InternetJuly 15, 2020
Paramount+$4.99 per month with ads or $49.99 per year
$59.99 per year
$9.99 per month with No Ads or $99.99 per year includes local CBS TV station		36 million total ViacomCBS streaming subscribers, most are Paramount+October 28, 2014
HBO Max$14.99 per month with new movie releases; $9.99 per month with ads41.5 millionFree With AT&T Unlimited Elite smartphone plan.
Also included with many cable TV subscriptions with HBO.		May 27, 2020
Discovery+$4.99 per month with ads
$6.99 per month with no ads		11 millionFree for 6 months or one year with select Verizon Unlimited plans
or with Verizon Fios Home Internet or 5G Home		January 4, 2021
AMC+$8.99 per month2020
ESPN+$5.99 per month
$59.99 per year
Bundle with Disney+, Hulu for $12.99 per month		13.8 millionFree with More Unlimited Verizon smartphone plansApril 12, 2018
Amazon Prime Video$8.99 per monthOver 150 million Amazon Prime members worldwideIncluded with Amazon Prime subscription at $119 per year or $8.99 per month without membershipFebruary 2011