Top Streaming Video Services
Here’s a list of the top streaming subscription services where you can watch TV shows, movies and original content on your phone, laptop or TV.
|Streaming Service
|Subscription Price
|Number of Subscribers
|Can You Get it Free?
|Date Launched
|Netflix
|$8.99 basic, one screen, no HD
$13.99 Standard, 2 screens at once with HD
$17.99 Premium, 4 screens at once with Ultra HD
|207.64 million worldwide
74.38 million U.S. and Canada
|T-Mobile Provides Basic Netflix With 2 Lines and Magenta Plans or Higher
|2007
|AppleTV+
|$4.99 per month by itself
$14.95 to $29.95 per month with Apple One subscription
|not disclosed
|One Year Free With New Apple Devices
|November 1, 2019
|Disney+
|$6.99 per month or $69.99 per year
Bundle with ESPN+, Hulu for $12.99 per month
|103.6 million
|Free with unlimited Verizon smartphone plans
|November 12, 2019
|Hulu
|$5.99 per month with ads or $59.99 per year
$11.99 per month with no ads
Bundle with Disney+, Hulu for $12.99 per month
|37.8 million with Hulu
3.8 million with Hulu + Live TV
|Free with More unlimited
Verizon smartphone plans
|March 12, 2008
|Peacock
|$4.99 for Premium with ads
$9.99 for Premium with no ads
|33 million signups
|Free for Comcast XFinity subscribers with TV service, Flex, and Internet
|July 15, 2020
|Paramount+
|$4.99 per month with ads or $49.99 per year
$59.99 per year
$9.99 per month with No Ads or $99.99 per year includes local CBS TV station
|36 million total ViacomCBS streaming subscribers, most are Paramount+
|October 28, 2014
|HBO Max
|$14.99 per month with new movie releases; $9.99 per month with ads
|41.5 million
|Free With AT&T Unlimited Elite smartphone plan.
Also included with many cable TV subscriptions with HBO.
|May 27, 2020
|Discovery+
|$4.99 per month with ads
$6.99 per month with no ads
|11 million
|Free for 6 months or one year with select Verizon Unlimited plans
or with Verizon Fios Home Internet or 5G Home
|January 4, 2021
|AMC+
|$8.99 per month
|2020
|ESPN+
|$5.99 per month
$59.99 per year
Bundle with Disney+, Hulu for $12.99 per month
|13.8 million
|Free with More Unlimited Verizon smartphone plans
|April 12, 2018
|Amazon Prime Video
|$8.99 per month
|Over 150 million Amazon Prime members worldwide
|Included with Amazon Prime subscription at $119 per year or $8.99 per month without membership
|February 2011