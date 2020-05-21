Top Pharmaceutical Company Visionaries to Keynote Veeva Summit Online

Executives from Alnylam and Pfizer to discuss how innovative oncology and specialty medicines are transforming commercial models and helping improve patients’ lives

Leading organizations to showcase digital transformation initiatives advancing customer engagement

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#digitalengagement--Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Barry Greene, president at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and Andy Schmeltz, global president and general manager of oncology at Pfizer Inc., will be featured keynote speakers at the 2020 Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Online. Alnylam and Pfizer are at the forefront of scientific discovery that is transforming life sciences and society with breakthroughs in oncology and specialty medicines.

Alnylam has developed a new class of medicines called RNAi therapeutics. In 2018, the company received the first-ever approval of an RNAi therapeutic by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Over the past decade, Pfizer’s oncology division has significantly grown its portfolio and taken bold new approaches to translate scientific research into effective medicines for people living with cancer.

Greene and Schmeltz will participate in fireside chats to share insights on the evolving commercial model and healthcare system driven by acceleration in science and the industry’s push toward patient-centric care.

2020 Veeva Summit Online will feature more than 60 live and on-demand sessions, June 9-10. Speakers from the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies and biotechs will discuss the rapid shift to new digital engagement models that are enabling organizations to better connect with doctors and their healthcare organizations delivering care to patients. And for the first time, Veeva Summit will feature a track for brand marketers to learn and share best practices for digital marketing, privacy, and patient analytics.

Commercial leaders from more than 25 companies are presenting, including Alnylam, Antares Pharma, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Biogen, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, EMD Serono, Flexion Therapeutics, Galderma, GSK, Immunomedics, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Companies (U.S.), Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Strongbridge Biopharma, Taiho Oncology, Inc., and Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC.

This year’s event is sponsored by 40 leading services, technology, and content partners. Platinum sponsors are Aktana, Deloitte, Qlik, Salesforce, and ZS Associates. Gold sponsors are Conexus Solutions, Inc., Framework Solutions, HealthSTAR Strategic Engagements, Knipper, LPW Training Services, Mavens, NAVOMI, OwnBackup, and Viseven.

Veeva Summit Online is only open to life sciences industry professionals. Register for the virtual event at veeva.com/Summit.

Additional Information

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 850 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2020. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Roger Villareal

Veeva Systems

925-264-8885

roger.villareal@veeva.com

Lisa Barbadora

Veeva Systems

610-420-3413

pr@veeva.com