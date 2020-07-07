Top Morgan Stanley PWM Advisor Antoine Souma Joins Insigneo

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insigneo, the Miami-based Independent Broker-Dealer and RIA, has added a top Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Financial Advisor, Antoine Souma, to its ranks. Antoine is an industry veteran who, along with his team, formed Galliott Capital Advisors and joined Insigneo’s network of independent advisors.

Antoine and his team were referred to Insigneo by Sanctuary Wealth who collaborated on the transition. This is an important step as Insigneo continues to grow its US-based advisor network and positions itself as the true alternative for top US Financial Advisors with Global practices.

Los Angeles, CA-based Galliott Capital Advisors is a globally oriented investment practice that represents Souma’s more than two decades of highly personalized financial advising with a culturally sensitive awareness of clients’ needs. The experienced team, which includes former Deutsche Bank, UBS and JPMorgan executives, adds strategic expertise in various regions to Insigneo’s already wide international reach.

Taking into consideration the changing digital landscape for investors, Miami-based Insigneo has set a path of rapid expansion, providing a robust platform for both U.S. and international advisors, coming from a wide variety of reputable financial institutions. Insigneo helps advisors with a state-of-the-art technology, excellent service, multi-custodian capabilities, value-added products and continuous innovation.

“I was impressed by Insigneo's open platform and expertise. Their focus on my business needs and the flexibility of their platform are quite unique. I am looking forward for this partnership, and I'm very confident of delivering a uniquely customized client experience," Souma stated. “Insigneo’s platform will allow us to continue expanding our global reach while enriching the lives of our clients worldwide to pursue the opportunities and goals they desire. The entire Galliott team is equally excited to work together in this new partnership.”

Before launching Galliot this year, Souma was a founding member of The Souma Group at Morgan Stanley’s PWM Century City branch managing over $1.4 billion of clients’ wealth globally. He and his team concentrate on areas including Investment Management, Wealth Transfer & Philanthropy, Cash Management & Lending, Family Governance & Wealth Education and Lifestyle Advisory, in a discreet and culturally sensitive manner.

“We are excited to welcome Antoine and the Galliott team to our family. These are top-caliber professionals with a proven track record and a fine set of loyal clients. And we are honored that they have chosen us for the next chapter of their very successful practice,” said Daniel de Ontañon, CEO of Insigneo. “We feel that the flexibility and reach that our firm offers will be key for Antoine and Galliot to guide the families they serve through and past the COVID pandemic era.”

Few people have lived an international life as Antoine Souma’s, who was born in Lebanon, attended schools in France and the UK. Antoine holds both a BSc and a MSc. in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Before founding The Souma Group at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, Souma was Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Securities, and Vice President at Deutsche Bank and UBS Financial Services.

About Insigneo

Insigneo empowers Financial Advisors managing clients around the world with a comprehensive menu of services that focus on wealth management, multi-family offices and institutional services. Insigneo manages over 8 Billion in client assets with a growing list of over 150 financial advisors; serving more than 10,000 clients globally. Insigneo is an international leader for independent financial services. www.insigneo.com

