Top Basketball Prospect James Wiseman Joins HyperX Heroes Family and Brand Ambassador Roster

James Wiseman to Receive HyperX Heroes Treatment and Professional-Grade Gaming Headset Sponsorship

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the signing of top basketball prospect James Wiseman as a HyperX Hero and brand ambassador. Under the new sponsorship, Wiseman will be using HyperX gaming headsets while streaming and gaming with his fans. A prominent basketball player and center, Wiseman is known for his gaming skills in Call of Duty and Apex Legends. Wiseman is expected to be a lottery pick during the basketball draft being held digitally from the ESPN headquarters on Nov. 18.

“Gaming has been an incredible way for me to connect with fans and still show my competitive side,” Wiseman said. “Whether it’s basketball or gaming, it’s important to have the best equipment available, which is why I’m excited to be partnering with HyperX. Their headsets are comfortable and allow me to play at my best.”

As a HyperX Hero and ambassador, Wiseman will participate in a variety of HyperX brand storylines and activities, including integration into the growing HyperX Heroes “Hyperverse,” original content creation, which will include a custom animation and comic book, as well as his own episode of HXCKED, the premiere HyperX streaming IP.

During quarantine, Wiseman utilized his down time to hone in on his gaming skills. From Apex Legends and Call of Duty to NBA2K, Wiseman is known for playing amongst fans and showcasing his skills in celebrity tournaments. A fan of cartoons, comics and anime, Wiseman appreciates detailed animation and seeing different characters come to life. One of his all-time favorite games to play is Marvel’s Avengers, which brings together his love for super heroes and video games.

Wiseman’s genuine love for gaming coupled with his contagious personality makes him the ultimate HyperX Hero and the perfect addition to their roster of ambassadors. An elite two-way player, Wiseman is not only a rising star in basketball, but he is also quickly becoming a fan favorite.

“HyperX is thrilled to welcome Wiseman into our HyperX family of sports celebrities, influencers and ambassadors,” said Dustin Illingworth, head of influencers and esports, HyperX. “He embodies everything the brand values – youth culture, health, fashion sense, and character – and we expect him to be a fantastic addition to the HyperX family.”

As a HyperX brand ambassador, Wiseman will exclusively use HyperX gaming headsets. He joins a line-up of internationally recognized talent on the HyperX roster, including U.S. Grammy award winner Post Malone, football player JuJu Smith-Schuster, basketball players Joel Embiid and Gordon Hayward, ice hockey player Filip Forsberg and international soccer players Raphaël Varane, Dele Alli and Marco Reus, and 25 additional global streamers and influencers in the HyperX family.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 70 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

