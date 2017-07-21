Top 50 Digital Properties for June

Research firm comScore has released its monthly ranking of U.S. online traffic for the top 50 digital media properties in June 2017.

Google sites continue to rank No. 1 with 241.4 million visitors in the month of June. Facebook took second place with 203.9 million. Yahoo, now part of Verizon, was third with 185.5 million visitors. Microsoft is not too far behind Yahoo in fourth with 183.8 million visitors.