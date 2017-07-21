Posted on by

Top 50 Digital Properties for June

 

Research firm comScore has released its monthly ranking of U.S. online traffic for the top 50 digital media properties in June 2017.

Google sites continue to rank No. 1 with 241.4 million visitors in the month of June. Facebook took second place with 203.9 million. Yahoo, now part of Verizon, was third with 185.5 million visitors. Microsoft is not too far behind Yahoo in fourth with 183.8 million visitors.

comScore Top 50 Multi-Platform Properties (Desktop and Mobile)
June 2017

Total U.S. – Home and Work Locations
Source: comScore Media Metrix Multi-Platform

Rank

Property

Unique Visitors/Viewers

(000)

Rank

Property

Unique Visitors/Viewers

(000)

Total Internet: Total Audience 

253,530

1

Google Sites

241,433

26

Pinterest.com

86,167

2

Facebook

203,915

27

New York Times Digital

85,056

3

Yahoo Sites

185,557

28

Fox News Digital Network

82,213

4

Microsoft Sites

183,814

29

Pandora.com

81,694

5

Amazon Sites

180,032

30

Netflix Inc.

76,748

6

Comcast NBCUniversal

155,300

31

ESPN

76,443

7

AOL, Inc.

154,532

32

WashingtonPost.com

76,401

8

CBS Interactive

148,043

33

BuzzFeed.com

75,154

9

Apple Inc.

140,939

34

PayPal

73,511

10

Turner Digital

131,159

35

VICE Media

72,314

11

Time Inc. Network

127,272

36

WebMD Health

71,657

12

Weather Company, The

110,486

37

Meredith Digital

71,292

13

Twitter

110,291

38

Vox Media

70,914

14

USA TODAY Network

109,915

39

Cox Enterprises Inc.

65,344

15

Hearst

104,290

40

Spotify

62,777

16

Linkedin

103,118

41

Mail Online / Daily Mail

60,199

17

Wikimedia Foundation Sites

99,355

42

Dropbox Sites

59,860

18

Snapchat, Inc

95,298

43

Expedia Inc

59,787

19

Conde Nast Digital

93,079

44

WordPress.com*

59,301

20

Yelp

93,010

45

AccuWeather Sites

56,717

21

CafeMedia

91,257

46

SheKnows Media

55,721

22

eBay

90,145

47

ABC-Freeform Media Group

54,418

23

Wal-Mart

89,322

48

Dotdash

54,260

24

Zillow Group

88,773

49

Tribune Media

53,605

25

TripAdvisor Inc.

87,869

50

Scripps Networks Interactive Inc.

53,380

* Entity has assigned some portion of traffic to other syndicated entities.

