Top 50 Digital Properties for June

Research firm comScore has released its monthly ranking of U.S. online traffic for the top 50 digital media properties in June 2017.
Google sites continue to rank No. 1 with 241.4 million visitors in the month of June. Facebook took second place with 203.9 million. Yahoo, now part of Verizon, was third with 185.5 million visitors. Microsoft is not too far behind Yahoo in fourth with 183.8 million visitors.
|
comScore Top 50 Multi-Platform Properties (Desktop and Mobile)
Total U.S. – Home and Work Locations
|
Rank
|
Property
|
Unique Visitors/Viewers
(000)
|
Rank
|
Property
|
Unique Visitors/Viewers
(000)
|
Total Internet: Total Audience
|
253,530
|
1
|
Google Sites
|
241,433
|
26
|
Pinterest.com
|
86,167
|
2
|
|
203,915
|
27
|
New York Times Digital
|
85,056
|
3
|
Yahoo Sites
|
185,557
|
28
|
Fox News Digital Network
|
82,213
|
4
|
Microsoft Sites
|
183,814
|
29
|
Pandora.com
|
81,694
|
5
|
Amazon Sites
|
180,032
|
30
|
Netflix Inc.
|
76,748
|
6
|
Comcast NBCUniversal
|
155,300
|
31
|
ESPN
|
76,443
|
7
|
AOL, Inc.
|
154,532
|
32
|
WashingtonPost.com
|
76,401
|
8
|
CBS Interactive
|
148,043
|
33
|
BuzzFeed.com
|
75,154
|
9
|
Apple Inc.
|
140,939
|
34
|
PayPal
|
73,511
|
10
|
Turner Digital
|
131,159
|
35
|
VICE Media
|
72,314
|
11
|
Time Inc. Network
|
127,272
|
36
|
WebMD Health
|
71,657
|
12
|
Weather Company, The
|
110,486
|
37
|
Meredith Digital
|
71,292
|
13
|
|
110,291
|
38
|
Vox Media
|
70,914
|
14
|
USA TODAY Network
|
109,915
|
39
|
Cox Enterprises Inc.
|
65,344
|
15
|
Hearst
|
104,290
|
40
|
Spotify
|
62,777
|
16
|
|
103,118
|
41
|
Mail Online / Daily Mail
|
60,199
|
17
|
Wikimedia Foundation Sites
|
99,355
|
42
|
Dropbox Sites
|
59,860
|
18
|
Snapchat, Inc
|
95,298
|
43
|
Expedia Inc
|
59,787
|
19
|
Conde Nast Digital
|
93,079
|
44
|
WordPress.com*
|
59,301
|
20
|
Yelp
|
93,010
|
45
|
AccuWeather Sites
|
56,717
|
21
|
CafeMedia
|
91,257
|
46
|
SheKnows Media
|
55,721
|
22
|
eBay
|
90,145
|
47
|
ABC-Freeform Media Group
|
54,418
|
23
|
Wal-Mart
|
89,322
|
48
|
Dotdash
|
54,260
|
24
|
Zillow Group
|
88,773
|
49
|
Tribune Media
|
53,605
|
25
|
TripAdvisor Inc.
|
87,869
|
50
|
Scripps Networks Interactive Inc.
|
53,380
* Entity has assigned some portion of traffic to other syndicated entities.