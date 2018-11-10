Financial research firm Pitchbook has compiled a list of the top 25 most valuable venture-backed companies in the US. To no surprise, ride-sharing giant Uber remains No. 1 with a valuation of $72.0 billion. At No. 2 is property rental site Airbnb valued at $31.0 billion.

SpaceX, the space transportation company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is No. 3 and valued at $24.7 billion.

Uber’s top competitor Lyft is No. 7 with a valuation of $15.1 billion. Both Uber and Lyft are based in San Francisco. Both are rumored to be launching big IPOs in 2019 and neither is profitable.

Below is the list of Top 25 companies based on valuation according to Pitchbook.