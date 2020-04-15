Tom Linton, Former Flex Supply Chain Executive, Joins Resilinc Leadership Advisory Board

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resilinc, the leading provider of AI-based supply chain mapping and disruption monitoring services, today announced the appointment of former Flex supply chain executive Tom Linton to lead its executive advisory board.

Linton brings more than 30 years of international industrial experience in procurement and supply chain management, and he recently co-authored with Resilinc CEO and founder Bindiya Vakil two articles for Harvard Business Review. Linton previously served as chief supply chain officer at Flex and has led procurement at LG Electronics, IBM, and Agere Systems.

“ I’ve known Tom for many years and respect his vision for how companies can accelerate their supply chain velocity while leveraging greater visibility and collaboration with suppliers to build trust and joint partnerships,” said Vakil. “ The complexity of global supply chains and their resulting vulnerabilities are forcing chief procurement officers to essentially change the very nature of how they engage with and manage their suppliers. This is why we’ve seen increasing demand for Resilinc services across all industries.”

Tom has a deep appreciation for how technology and master data management are modernizing the roles of the CPO and supply chain practitioner. He brings expertise in all aspects of global supply chain management, including customer fulfillment, procurement, manufacturing and logistics. He is co-author of the book, “The Living Supply Chain,” which details how supply chains adjust and evolve in ways similar to how the natural world behaves.

“ The modern CPO has to confront a near constant stream of disruptions – from regional disruptions like factory fires, regulatory changes, and supplier issues, to now, a global pandemic like COVID-19,” said Linton. “ This is why we look at supply chains as an organic environment in constant change, and we will need every tool in the tool box to be successful, from process improvements and governance to digital transformation throughout the supply chain, including visibility-oriented, real-time systems like Resilinc to not only survive – but thrive – in this new normal.”

About Resilinc:

Resilinc is the leading provider of AI-based supply chain data monitoring, mitigation and risk analytics solutions and is headquartered in Silicon Valley with more than 150 employees. Resilinc tracks disruptions in the supply chain for millions of parts and hundreds of thousands of suppliers around the globe. Over 100 of the world's leading brands rely on Resilinc's AI-powered monitoring service to keep track of millions of parts as they make their way around the globe. Resilinc maps the supply chain multiple tiers deep, all the way down to part, supplier and site levels, and exposes hidden failure points and bottlenecks deep in sub-tier suppliers. Companies use Resilinc's cognitive sourcing and risk protection learning systems to realize millions of dollars in savings on expediting raw materials or freight and lowering inventory levels while keeping their supply chain operating with greater agility and resiliency.

