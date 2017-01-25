Tom Brady to Star in Super Bowl Ad for Intel

SANTA CLARA –- Intel Corporation is spending millions of dollars on a commercial in this year’s Super Bowl featuring New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady will be leading the Patriots in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston on February 5. The game will air on Fox at 3:30 Pacific time. A 30-second ad on Fox during the game reportedly costs $5 million. This will be Intel’s first Super Bowl ad since 2010.

Brady is a four-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Super Bowl MVP. The 30-second ad, “Brady Everyday,” showcases how Intel’s 360 replay technology is transforming the sports viewing experience. The same replay technology that is featured in the FOX Sports game broadcast will be depicted in the Intel commercial as Brady’s mundane morning routine is transformed into highlight-worthy moments.

“There is nothing like the experience of being on the field in the center of the action in the biggest game of the year and now Intel technology is making it possible for fans to experience the action like never before,” said Tom Brady, quarterback, New England Patriots. “I’m excited for the potential of this incredibly unique 360 replay technology to transform the viewing experience for sports fans.”

“For the first time, a company is airing an advertisement during the Super Bowl that is actually part of the broadcast and part of the game itself, a true example of innovative marketing,” said Steve Fund, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Intel. “As a brand, Intel competes in a performance category, so Tom Brady is the perfect partner for us; he exemplifies high performance and is one of the best quarterbacks of all time.”

During the ad, Brady goes about his daily morning routine off the field: stretching as he wakes up, brushing his teeth, and whipping up a batch of his legendary “Brady Cakes” pancakes. All of Brady’s activity can be seen from every single amazing angle. Intel 360 makes anything – literally anything – look epic, both on and off the field.

Intel 360 replay technology allows broadcasters to pause key moments in the game and view the action in 3D from any angle. Intel’s 360-degree replay technology uses advanced computing and high-definition cameras to create enhanced replays and highlights. For this game, 38 cameras were installed in Houston throughout the stadium. Each clip that will air is only 15-30 seconds long and is around 1TB of data.

Additionally, for the first time, Intel will enable viewers to experience the game from the player’s point of view as if they were on the field. “Be the Player” uses Intel 360 replay technology to freeze a moment in the game and see the field from the player’s standpoint. The technology can bring a viewer onto the field from the quarterback’s position to see what it’s like to catch the snap, see the options and feel the pressure of the line rushing toward them. Commentators can share a new level of insight into the gametime decisions players have to make, as well as give an entirely new perspective to fans.