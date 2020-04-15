To Support Infrastructure Engineering Ecosystems Working from Home, Bentley Systems Opens Up Full Access to ProjectWise 365 and Waives Subscription Fees through September 30

Connects Virtual Project Workgroups for Collaboration and Design Review with Purpose-built “Instant-on” Cloud Service

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive software and digital twins services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, today announced it has opened up its ProjectWise 365 cloud service, including waiving subscription fees through September 30, 2020, to virtually connect infrastructure project participants forced to work from home.

ProjectWise 365, leveraging Microsoft 365 technology and office productivity tools, extends the reach and accessibility of BIM and infrastructure engineering data to facilitate collaboration and design review across the ecosystem of project stakeholders. As an “instant-on” cloud service accessed through a web browser to simplify design review, transmittals, RFIs, information sharing, and issues resolution, ProjectWise 365 is perfectly suited for quick adoption while working from home, eliminating the need for error-prone combinations of generic technologies such as “drop boxes” and PDF.

In 2019 Bentley Systems was ranked by the ARC Advisory Group as the #1 provider of Collaborative BIM for its enterprise-scalable ProjectWise Design Integration offerings, and Microsoft cited Bentley as one of the top 25 companies in terms of Azure usage globally. In the development of ProjectWise 365, extending infrastructure engineering workflows to all users of Microsoft’s Office 365 cloud services, Bentley leveraged its market-leading experience in meeting the collaboration and work-sharing challenges of distributed project delivery teams.

“The enterprises using ProjectWise Design Integration for work sharing, which include 74 of the ENR Top 100 Design Firms, have been telling us that they credit ProjectWise for sustaining their project productivity over the forced transition to work from home,” said Dustin Parkman, VP, Project Delivery for Bentley. “Now, by broadly and immediately opening up access to our new simplified ProjectWise 365 cloud service, we’re extending ProjectWise advantages in collaboration and design review to infrastructure engineering project teams at every scale. By fully ‘digitally’ enabling every infrastructure professional, we hope to support their resilience in surmounting this crisis.”

Gregory J. Ellwanger, P.E., Project Engineer for BLA, Inc. said, “The present work-from-home conditions and coordination with multiple parties highlight how critical it is to our business and our role as prime consultant on projects, that our project teams always stay connected and productive. ProjectWise 365 cloud services enable us to rapidly deploy a common BIM collaboration environment that avoids the data silos, coordination delays, and the other limitations we’ve experienced while using network drives, file-sharing services, and email. ProjectWise 365 allows us to coordinate designs more quickly and reduce risk in contractual exchanges, regardless of the location of project participants, adding resilience to our design practice and increasing our ability to deliver high-quality projects on schedule.”

Please visit ProjectWise 365 to learn more about the product and visit ProjectWise 365 Offer to learn about this work-from-home offer.

ProjectWise 365 is part of Bentley’s comprehensive effort to help both user organizations and end users to work remotely, providing tools, information, and resources including FAQs, videos, webinars and other technical assets. For more about Bentley’s response to the challenges of working from home, please visit www.bentley.com/en/workingfromhome.

ProjectWise 365 enables an immersive, web-based 2D/3D hybrid review environment, designed to help teams streamline coordination and resolve issues faster.

About Bentley’s Project Delivery Offerings

Bentley Systems undertakes to provide comprehensive collaboration and constructioneering software, and cloud services, for infrastructure project delivery. ProjectWise 365 cloud services take fullest advantage of Microsoft’s Azure and native web environments. For project digital twins, Bentley’s iTwin Design Review services range from ad hoc 2D/3D discipline-specific workflows through comprehensive and continuous 4D design reviews spanning the full scope of projects utilizing ProjectWise Design Integration. For 4D construction digital twins, Bentley’s SYNCHRO portfolio leverages iTwin services to integrate reality modeling with 4D construction modeling, ConstructSim advanced work packaging, ComplyPro, ProcureWare, and Control and Field cloud services.

Bentley is ranked by ARC Advisory Group as the leading provider of collaborative BIM software. Bentley’s ProjectWise services are the “workhorse for work sharing” for the majority of the ENR Top Design Firms, including 43 of the Top 50. In 2019, Microsoft named Bentley a finalist in the Mixed Reality category of its Partner of the Year program for SYNCHRO’s Microsoft HoloLens 2 use cases.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems is a leading global provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Bentley’s MicroStation-based engineering and BIM applications, and its digital twin cloud services, advance the project delivery (ProjectWise) and the asset performance (AssetWise) of transportation and other public works, utilities, industrial and resources plants, and commercial and institutional facilities.

Bentley Systems employs more than 3,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $700 million in 172 countries. From inception in 1984, the company has remained majority-owned by its five founding Bentley brothers. www.bentley.com

