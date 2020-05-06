TiVo Launches Industry-Changing TiVo Stream 4K, Uniting Live, Recorded, and Streaming Media on One Platform

TiVo Stream 4K represents TiVo’s transformation from a trusted DVR provider to a streaming market innovator, providing one destination for all your home entertainment

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TiVo® (NASDAQ: TIVO), the company that brings entertainment together, today announced the retail availability of TiVo Stream 4K™, providing customers with the market’s first unifying streamer. TiVo Stream 4K is the ultimate streaming device that brings together shows and movies from your favorite platforms, live or streaming, on one screen.

Consumers can access live television from SLING TV alongside their favorite streaming video services like Netflix and Prime Video. And with TiVo’s own TiVo+ content catalog, there’s less scrolling and more watching. First unveiled to much acclaim at CES Las Vegas 2020, TiVo Stream 4K is now available at TiVo.com with an introductory price of $49.99 and a free 7-day trial of SLING TV for new subscribers.

“At a time when viewers are streaming more than ever across a sea of platforms, TiVo Stream 4K integrates that content with recommendation and search features to make it easier to find, watch and enjoy the best news, entertainment and sports from today’s most popular services,” said Dave Shull, president and CEO, TiVo. “After an incredibly positive reception from media and the wider industry at CES, we are delivering on our promise to launch TiVo Stream 4K, which is symbolic of our company’s transformation from a well-loved DVR provider to a pioneer in the streaming market.”

TiVo Stream 4K represents an evolution not only for TiVo and viewers, but also opens up new opportunities for content creators, content providers and advertisers to attract and engage new audiences. With its unifying and user-friendly interface, TiVo Stream 4K helps more people find and discover content they might not have before.

“Even with so much great entertainment content out there, millions of folks rely on SLING TV and live linear TV for breaking news, live sports and the latest season of their favorite shows,” said Warren Schlichting, group president, SLING TV. “TiVo has taken search to the next level, making it more convenient for customers to take advantage of the value SLING TV offers.”

TiVo Stream 4K features:

Seamless integration with major streaming video services : By expanding TiVo’s existing partnerships and leveraging on the Google Play Store, TiVo Stream 4K provides seamless integration with numerous streaming video services, including Netflix, Prime Video and Google Play. This eliminates the need to toggle between multiple apps to access your favorite TV shows, and with TiVo’s intuitive search options and intelligent recommendations, consumers can easily find their favorite titles and discover new shows perfectly fit to their interests, all within one interface.

: By expanding TiVo’s existing partnerships and leveraging on the Google Play Store, TiVo Stream 4K provides seamless integration with numerous streaming video services, including Netflix, Prime Video and Google Play. This eliminates the need to toggle between multiple apps to access your favorite TV shows, and with TiVo’s intuitive search options and intelligent recommendations, consumers can easily find their favorite titles and discover new shows perfectly fit to their interests, all within one interface. Preferred live streaming TV partner, SLING TV : TiVo’s industry-leading user experience and personalized discovery features integrate seamlessly with the SLING TV app to provide a TV viewing experience that is truly unique when compared to any other streaming product on the market today. SLING TV content listings are surfaced via universal search and SLING TV customers can easily search for their favorite shows on the TiVo Stream 4K interface—or by speaking into their Voice Remote.

: TiVo’s industry-leading user experience and personalized discovery features integrate seamlessly with the SLING TV app to provide a TV viewing experience that is truly unique when compared to any other streaming product on the market today. SLING TV content listings are surfaced via universal search and SLING TV customers can easily search for their favorite shows on the TiVo Stream 4K interface—or by speaking into their Voice Remote. TiVo+, free streaming TV: TiVo+, TiVo’s own video network, delivers live streaming channels and thousands of movies and TV shows to viewers in an app-free environment, making them easy to find, watch and enjoy. TiVo Stream 4K users also have access to thousands of hours of free movies and tv shows as well as 49 free streaming channels from TiVo+ across news, sports, kids, food, music and comedy.

TiVo+, TiVo’s own video network, delivers live streaming channels and thousands of movies and TV shows to viewers in an app-free environment, making them easy to find, watch and enjoy. TiVo Stream 4K users also have access to thousands of hours of free movies and tv shows as well as 49 free streaming channels from TiVo+ across news, sports, kids, food, music and comedy. Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision HDR capabilities: TiVo Stream 4K includes the highest quality audio and video up to and including Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision HDR.

TiVo Stream 4K includes the highest quality audio and video up to and including Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision HDR. Ease of setup and use: The small device plugs into existing HDMI ports on TVs and combined with a streamlined version of TiVo’s award-winning “peanut” remote control enabling conversational search, all you need is a broadband internet connection to start streaming – no TiVo monthly subscription fees required*.

Customers can discover full details and order TiVo Stream 4K at www.tivo.com/streamNOW.

*SLING TV programming requires a subscription fee. Other third-party streaming services may require additional subscription fees.

About TiVo

TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to TiVo’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. TiVo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

TiVo, the TiVo logo, TiVo Stream 4K are trademarks or registered trademarks of TiVo Brands LLC. All other third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Lerin O’Neill

TiVo

+1 (408) 562-8455

Lerin.ONeill@tivo.com

OR

Archetype for TiVo

tivo@archetype.co