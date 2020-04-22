TiVo Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) announced today that it plans to release its 2020 first quarter results on May 6, 2020.

TiVo also plans to host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 6, 2020 to discuss its financial results. Investors and analysts interested in participating are welcome to call (866) 621-1214 (or international +1-706-643-4013) and reference conference ID 1946459. The conference call may also be accessed via live webcast in the Investor Relations section of TiVo’s website at http://ir.tivo.com/.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the TiVo Investor Relations website after the public filing of the transcript of the call is completed in accordance with regulatory requirements. A telephonic replay of the call will be accessible after the transcript is filed through May 20, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (or international +1-404-537-3406) and entering conference ID 1946459.

About TiVo Corporation

TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

