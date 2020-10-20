TimeClock Plus Rebrands to TCP to Reflect Expanded Workforce Management Suite

Rebrand reflects a more accurate brand identity after period of business and product growth, reaffirms deep-rooted commitment to customers and partners

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#contacttracing--TimeClock Plus (TCP), a leading provider of workforce management and time and labor solutions, today announced a new brand identity that represents the company’s rich 30-year history in time and attendance and symbolizes the evolution of its portfolio into integrated workforce management solutions. As part of this new brand identity, TimeClock Plus will be known as TCP.

“Our vision is to be the best workforce management partner in the industry,” said Eric Thurston, CEO of TCP. “We continually strive to be better at everything that we do for our customers. From private to public sector, organizations of all sizes rely on our easy-to-use software and unrivaled customer care. Our portfolio has expanded into a unified suite of solutions to manage the workforce including scheduling, leave management, employee document management and hundreds of payroll and other software integrations that help our customers automate common data workflows.”

Since January, TCP has made key product updates to improve user experience and workflow, as well as add functionality that further expands TCP’s time and attendance foundation into workforce management. These updates include:

Integrated workforce management features – TCP has built on its time and attendance core to provide a more complete workforce management suite, including employee scheduling; substitute search and management; enhanced configurability on accrual caps; shift schedule importing; and new notification options for managers to keep up-to-date on employee schedules, health and well-being

TCP has built on its time and attendance core to provide a more complete workforce management suite, including employee scheduling; substitute search and management; enhanced configurability on accrual caps; shift schedule importing; and new notification options for managers to keep up-to-date on employee schedules, health and well-being MobileClock App – To meet organizations’ needs when managing a growing mobile and remote workforce, TCP’s new mobile app is available this week to provide a faster and more dynamic user experience for checking in and out, requesting time off and more

– To meet organizations’ needs when managing a growing mobile and remote workforce, TCP’s new mobile app is available this week to provide a faster and more dynamic user experience for checking in and out, requesting time off and more Back to the Workplace solutions – New hardware offerings, including touchless clock operations with CDC questions on clock in/out as well as employee temperature scanning, help organizations manage the enhanced safety protocols of a COVID-compliant workplace

– New hardware offerings, including touchless clock operations with CDC questions on clock in/out as well as employee temperature scanning, help organizations manage the enhanced safety protocols of a COVID-compliant workplace Improved usability – An updated user interface including enhanced visibility for managers into employee data; accessibility improvements including user alerts and messages, ability for users to set their own languages, and enhanced ARIA attributes and screen reader attributes all make TCP’s interfaces more configurable and easier for both employees and their managers to use

– An updated user interface including enhanced visibility for managers into employee data; accessibility improvements including user alerts and messages, ability for users to set their own languages, and enhanced ARIA attributes and screen reader attributes all make TCP’s interfaces more configurable and easier for both employees and their managers to use Employee Document Management – coming in November 2020, new employee document management capabilities will give HR teams the ability to automatically store and consolidate employee documents for FMLA compliance

“The rebrand goes beyond a new logo,” said Leslie Bodnar, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at TCP. “Our mission is to empower people to work better, and we’re leveraging our rich history to continue innovating and delivering solutions that help organizations manage their workforce more effectively, reduce HR operating costs, and increase employee satisfaction.

“Our fresh, clean brand reflects the company’s empathetic and reliable commitment to providing customers with professional, scalable and easy-to-deploy solutions, along with personalization and the best service and support in the industry. The time was right to provide a better brand experience that makes it easier for our clients to find and acquire workforce management solutions that align with and address their needs, from accurate time tracking and paying employees on time, to workforce scheduling, leave management and managing mobile employees,” said Bodnar.

Visit TCP’s website at www.tcpsoftware.com to learn more and watch a short video announcement/update from Eric Thurston, TCP’s CEO.

About TCP

For more than 30 years, TCP has helped organizations engage their people by providing flexible, mobile timekeeping and workforce management solutions. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers, TCP delivers best-in-class technology and personalized support to organizations of all sizes in the public and private sectors to meet their complex timekeeping, employee scheduling, leave management and other workforce needs. For more, visit www.tcpsoftware.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Jenna Gilligan

V2 Communications for TCP

Timeclockplus@v2comms.com