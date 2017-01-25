Tim Cook Sells 60,000 Shares of Apple Stock

Apple CEO Tim Cook has sold 60,000 shares of stock in the company over the past week according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cook sold 10,000 shares on each of six days on January 17, 18, 19, 20, 23 and 24. The shares were sold at $120 each, earning him $7.2 million.

Cook still owns 999,809 Apple shares according to the Form 4 filing, worth nearly $122 million based on today’s share price.



In August 2016, the Apple CEO sold over $65 million of stock. He has been Chief Executive of the company since August 24, 2011.

Cook has options for 3.5 million shares of Apple stock that will vest in increments of 700,000 each year over the next four years as long as he remains CEO of the company.