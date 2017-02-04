Tim Cook Sells 48,571 More Apple Shares

Apple CEO Tim Cook has sold a total of 48,571 shares during the past week, earning $6,073,102. The sales were made in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Cook made the following sales during the past week:

10,000 shares on 1/30/17 at $120.93 per share

10,000 shares on 1/31/17 at $121.93 per share

15,000 shares on 2/1/17 at $127.10 per share

5,000 shares on 2/1/17 at $130 per share

8,571 shares on 2/2/17 at $127.99 per share

In January, Cook sold a total of 90,000 shares of Apple stock in transactions throughout the month.

Apple’s CEO still holds 901,474 shares worth over $116 million at Friday’s closing price. Cook also holds a potential 3,500,000 warrants that will vest over the next five years.