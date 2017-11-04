Tim Cook Opens Doors at Palo Alto Apple Store

Apple CEO Tim Cook opened the doors this morning at the Palo Alto Apple Store for customers waiting in line to buy the new iPhone X.

KGO TV has the footage.

About 150-200 people waited in line to get the new iPhone X that starts at $999.

David Cesarez of Mountain View was first in line and said he was offered $5,000 for his spot but didn’t take it. Cesarez had been waiting outside the store since Tuesday.

Stores are pretty much sold out of their allotment of new phones and you will have to wait several weeks to get one.