Tim Cook Attends White House State Dinner

Apple CEO Tim Cook was an invited guest Tuesday night at the White House State Dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C. This was the first State dinner hosted by President Trump and his wife Melania.

Cook was on the official guest list of about 130 attendees for the State Dinner. He attended the glitzy event with Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. Jackson is a former administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency.

Also on the guest list were: IBM CEO Ginny Rometty; News Corp. and 21st Century Fox Co-Chairman Rupert Murdoch, FedEx CEO Fred Smith, Chef Guy Savoy, Chief Justice John Roberts, President Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

Guests feasted on a meal that included rack of lamb, jambalaya rice and nectarine tart and ice cream for dessert.