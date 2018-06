Apple CEO Tim Cook attended the Roberto Cavalli fashion show today at the 94th Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence, Italy.

The Pitti Immagine Uomo is one of the world’s most prominent fashion shows for men’s fashion and accessories and runs this week thru Friday.

According to Vogue, Cook has been in Tuscany for the past several days. He’s likely on vacation after overseeing Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference last week.

Cook looks very dapper in this fine suit.