TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud Powers Agile Tool for Safe, Responsible Return to Work

TIBCO4Good Initiative Empowers Employers to Safely Reopen the Workplace

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#tibco4good--TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced that TIBCO LABS™ has fast-tracked the deployment of a TIBCO4Good initiative, harnessing the power of the TIBCO Cloud™ to deliver a managed offering for COVID-19 symptom tracking of employees. TIBCO GatherSmart™ is designed to provide a safe, easy-to-manage solution for all types and sizes of organizations as they return to work.

GatherSmart™ pools the collective technical resources of TIBCO LABS and leverages the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud platform. It provides an at-cost solution for businesses and communities who understand the value of proactive monitoring to help prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus, particularly as the economy reopens and people go back to the workplace.

“The well-being of every community relies on the health, safety, and productivity of its workforce, especially during these challenging times. This principle guides our mission to help fight the pandemic, and we are proud to offer this critical solution. GatherSmart demonstrates the speed and agility of our TIBCO Cloud platform, allowing users to quickly adjust to changing circumstances and facilitate a responsible transition back to work,” said Dan Streetman, chief executive officer, TIBCO. “This tool, powered by market-leading visual analytics and data science and offered by TIBCO at-cost, allows organizations to identify at-risk employees and guests in real time, ensuring a safer workplace.”

Through an employee mobile app and employer control center, GatherSmart draws from survey and analytics-driven data to create a single view of an individual’s readiness to return to work with regional context. After filling in a daily health survey form, predetermined by an employer and based on HR policies and privacy standards, the employee will receive a daily digital passport confirming if they have the green light to return to the office.

Managers can use daily health data for a view of teams’ in-office or at-home status. GatherSmart can also be customized, based on the customer’s requirements, to overlay external regional information and display it on a map, through a professional services engagement. This helps ascertain if employees live in a "hotspot," and, with one click of a button, these employees can be advised that it is safer to stay home on any given day.

“As a company that prides itself on innovation and embraces technology to the fullest, we are incredibly excited to be implementing the TIBCO GatherSmart solution to proactively and reliably monitor our return to work,” said Dawn LaPlante, vice president, Talent, PowerSchool. “Data is power and this kind of access at-cost will make a huge impact on the fight against the pandemic.”

Built on the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud and leveraging the analytical prowess of TIBCO, additional analytical models can easily be added, APIs allow for integration into existing mobile and HR applications, and it is easily customizable. GatherSmart gives employees and employers a tool that allows them to quickly respond to minute-by-minute data that relies on continual monitoring and ensures the safe and responsible return of people to work.

Watch this video to learn more about TIBCO GatherSmart. GatherSmart is scheduled for general availability in July 2020.

