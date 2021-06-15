Thumbtack Grabs $275 Million Investment

SAN FRANCISCO — Thumbtack, a platform that helps homeowners find skilled professionals, has secured a $275 million investment at a valuation of $3.2 billion. The round was led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and joined by Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM) as well as G Squared. Prior investors Baillie Gifford, CapitalG, Founders Circle Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Tiger Global Management also participated.

Thumbtack will use the new funding to accelerate innovation, fuel the company’s growth, and drive continued adoption.

Thumbtack helps homeowners instantly book the right skilled professionals from plumbers and painters to landscapers and contractors to help fix and maintain their homes.

In the last 12 months, Thumbtack says it has grown revenue by more than 50%. And, this year, the company reports it is on track to generate more than $2 billion in revenue for local service professionals.

“We want instant, on demand everything, but when it comes to fixing, maintaining and improving our homes that experience doesn’t exist,” said co-founder and CEO Marco Zappacosta. “Thumbtack has an incredible opportunity to bring the $500 billion home services market into the 21st century. We will create a new era of home management — and deliver the peace of mind every homeowner needs.”

“Thumbtack has built an e-commerce experience for local services,” said Chief Financial Officer Larry Roseman. “Our instant results and differentiated matching experience make Thumbtack the best place to find and hire a pro who is qualified, interested and available — with nearly 90% of customers receiving a response from a service provider that they choose. As we double down on home services, we have many opportunities to invest and create value on our path to becoming a public company.”