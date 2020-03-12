Thryv, Inc. Teams up With America’s Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) as National Partner as They Celebrate 40 Years of Helping Businesses “Think BIG & Start Small.”

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For 40 years the America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network has helped aspiring and emerging small business owners achieve the American dream of entrepreneurship.

That’s why, Thryv® is teaming up with the SBDC, the nation’s largest and most effective small business assistance network, as a National Partner to celebrate the collective impact and success SBDCs have across the nation and in local communities.

On March 18, America’s SBDCs are hosting the fourth annual SBDC Day, a national movement to help share the small business success stories and notable impact SBDCs have fostered in communities nationwide. Supporters nationwide with share how their local SBDC has created a difference in their life and community.

“ Like the SBDC, we understand the impact small business has on our nation’s economy,” said Matthew Gourgeot, Head of Corporate & Business Development at Thryv. “ By providing them with the tools, technology, and resources they need, we are able to empower, develop and invest in their success.”

With nearly 1,000 locations across the country, small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs can go to their local SBDCs for free, face-to-face business consulting and at-cost training on writing business plans, accessing capital, marketing, regulatory compliance, international trade and more.

In 2018, America’s SBDC clients experienced annual sales growth of 17.7% almost 4.5 times more than the national average. SBDC assistance resulted in 99,194 jobs created; $7 billion in sales growth; $5.6 billion in capital investments; and 16,499 new businesses started.

“ All of us at Thryv know there’s nothing small about small businesses,” said Gourgeot. “ But we also know many entrepreneurs can use some help getting their businesses off the ground.

“ In every capacity, we’re committed to helping small businesses become more successful, make better decisions and inspire a community…for helping them ‘Think BIG & Start Small.’”

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the simple, easy-to-use Thryv® software that helps small business owners with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv provides modernized business functions allowing them to manage their time, communicate with clients, and get paid. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

