ThousandEyes Achieves ‘FedRAMP Ready’ Designation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThousandEyes, the Internet and Cloud Intelligence company, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready status. The FedRAMP program enables Federal agencies to leverage the ThousandEyes Digital Experience Monitoring platform to gain visibility into end-to-end application delivery and end user experiences as part of their Trusted Internet Connection (TIC) modernization and Federal cloud adoption initiatives. ThousandEyes is now listed on the FedRAMP marketplace, the online portal of cloud service offerings for federal agencies.

“ The network transformation driven by TIC 3.0 means that the cloud is becoming the primary data center and the Internet is quickly becoming the new network for Federal agencies. And while that creates new efficiencies, it unfortunately also creates a massive blindspot in their monitoring strategy as they no longer own or control the infrastructure being used to deliver these digital experiences,” said John Schroder, Public Sector regional sales manager at ThousandEyes. “ ThousandEyes provides agencies with visibility into their entire application and user experience delivery, allowing agencies to overcome operational cloud computing challenges, accelerate cloud adoption and ultimately deliver superior digital experiences to both employees and citizens.”

ThousandEyes provides agencies with multi-layered visibility from every user vantage point, offering digitally transforming agencies the intelligence they need to get citizen services, employee productivity and new WAN architectures right. ThousandEyes quickly and easily delivers the insight Federal agencies need into citizen and employee digital experiences across the entire network infrastructure inside and outside their organization, including the Internet from around the world.

FedRAMP is a Federal program that sets security, compliance, management, and governance standards for Cloud Service Providers (CSP) operating within or selling to the Federal Government. The FedRAMP PMO as part of the General Service Administration (GSA), certifies CSPs that have attained the rigorous standards to achieve this level of compliance and ensures continued compliance through monthly and annual reviews.

ThousandEyes, the Internet and Cloud Intelligence company, delivers the only collectively powered view of the Internet enabling enterprises and service providers to work together to improve the quality of every digital experience. The ThousandEyes platform leverages data collected from an unmatched fleet of vantage points throughout the global Internet, from within data centers and VPCs and on end user devices to expose key dependencies that impact digital service delivery, empowering businesses to see, understand and improve how their customers and employees experience any digital website, application or service. ThousandEyes is central to the global operations of the world's largest and fastest growing brands, including 150+ of the Global 2000, 80+ of the Fortune 500, 6 of the 7 top US banks, and 20 of the 25 top SaaS companies. For more information, visit www.ThousandEyes.com or follow us on Twitter at @ThousandEyes.

