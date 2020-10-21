Think Tank Q3 2020 Product Announcement

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ThinkTankTravel--Think Tank Photo continues to lead the industry with two new products for a Q3, 2020 release. Their new BackStory camera backpack series offers two, top and rear-opening packs, sized for either 13” or 15” laptops, that are perfect for everyday carry. The Essentials Convertible Rolling Backpack goes where other rollers can’t with deployable backpack straps and a compact size.

Available worldwide in September 2020, the BackStory series and Essentials Convertible rolling backpack demonstrate Think Tank’s dedication to innovation and quality.

“With both the BackStory and the Essentials Convertible Rolling Backpack, our design team has continued to do what they do best: to study how photographers work and develop carrying solutions that meet their needs,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank CEO and Lead Designer. “We’re excited to bring both of these new lines to market.”

BackStory Camera Backpack Series

With every good story, there’s often a better backstory. The same is true with the BackStory series of camera backpacks. Think Tank designers spent many hours researching, discussing benefits, developing prototypes, reviewing, and revising the BackStory line. The end result is a truly innovative and full-featured backpack that serves the needs of expert photographers.

The BackStory’s rear-panel opening offers complete access to your gear while a top panel provides quick access to your camera and speeds your workflow. A deep front compartment with zippered mesh pockets has ample room for personal gear, including a 10” tablet and laptop (size-specific for either 13” or 15” laptops). And with its plush shoulder harness and removable waist belt, the BackStory is comfortable enough to wear all day.

Key Features

Top and rear panel access to camera gear

Dedicated 13” or 16” laptop pocket, and 10” tablet compartment

Roomy front pocket for light layers and other personal items

Microfiber-lined exterior pocket for today’s plus-sized phones or sunglasses

Customizable divider system maximizes photo carry with two cushioned pillows that shape to your gear for secure protection

Tripod attachment on front secures a small or large tripod with deployable cup

Plush shoulder harness with removable sternum strap

Removable webbing waistbelt

Luggage handle pass-through

Top and side grab handles

Expandable water bottle pockets on both sides

Top compartment mesh pocket helps to organize small items

Front pocket organizer and zippered mesh pocket keep essentials handy

Main compartment pockets give you quick access to filters, batteries, cards, etc.

Seam-sealed rain cover included

Essentials Convertible Rolling Backpack

The Essentials Convertible Rolling Backpack goes where other rollers can’t. Roll smoothly over hardscape surfaces then deploy the backpack straps to carry over rough terrain. Sized to meet most airline carry-on requirements*, the Essentials fits two DSLR or Mirrorless bodies, a mounted 70–200mm, multiple lenses, and a 16-inch laptop. And because it’s from Think Tank, the bag will roll long into the future.

Key Features

Deployable backpack straps allow you to carry the roller on your back when the terrain gets rough

Specially designed interior is optimized for carry-on, meeting most U.S. and International airline carry-on requirements*

Dedicated laptop compartment fits up to a 16-inch laptop

Fits two DSLR or Mirrorless camera bodies with lenses attached including a 70–200mm f/2.8

Deep front pocket with organizer for personal gear

YKK RC Fuse lockable zipper sliders with security cable and lock included

Light, comfortable and contoured harness system with adjustable sternum strap

Tripod/monopod mounting system included

Reinforced telescoping handle with rubberized touch points

Custom-designed, high-performance, 80mm wheels with sealed ABEC grade 5 bearings for quiet rolling

Robust handles on three sides

Water bottle pocket

Adjustable dividers allow a customized fit for your DSLR or Mirrorless gear

Hypalon reinforced rear panel for increased durability

User-replaceable retractable handle, wheels, wheel-housings, and feet extend product life

Seam-sealed rain cover included

*Check with your airline for current carry-on requirements

ABOUT THINK TANK PHOTO

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Think Tank Photo is a group of expert product designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work in order to develop inventive new carrying solutions that meet professional needs.

