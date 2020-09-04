Theorem, LLC Launches New Site, Unveils New Staff Augmentation Division, Proof

The reimagined theorem.co website reveals an expanded portfolio of case studies, new service offerings, and a new thought leadership hub. Also included is the launch of Theorem’s Federal division, and staff augmentation and recruiting practice, Proof.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#innovatelikeastartup--Theorem, LLC, a leading provider of innovation and engineering services to the Fortune 1000, announces today the launch of their new website at www.theorem.co, as well as websites for two new divisions: Theorem Federal, and Proof, their staff augmentation and recruiting practice.

“The new version of our website better tells the Theorem story by highlighting the way we work, not just the work we do,” said Brady Brim-DeForest, Chief Executive Officer of Theorem, LLC. “I’m particularly excited that the new site also provides, for the first time, a comprehensive view into Theorem’s culture, values, and vision.”

The new site offers an expanded and improved experience for clients and partners looking to learn more about Theorem’s unique capabilities, tap into Theorem’s library of publicly-available thought leadership, and browse over a decade’s worth of client results and case studies. Notable features of the new site include:

Comprehensive information about Theorem’s story, engagement model, people, and mission: theorem.co/about

An expanded inventory of client case studies, many of which have never been shared publicly: theorem.co/results

Theorem’s complete suite of services across their three core offerings, including Innovation & Engineering, Strategy & Transformation, and Research & Design: theorem.co/services/capabilities

The new site also includes Theorem Innovate (innovate.theorem.co), a fully integrated content hub that is regularly updated with timely advice and real-time insights for technology leaders.

About Theorem

Theorem, LLC is an innovation and engineering firm that builds custom software for companies making bold bets to stay ahead. Through research, lean design, and agile delivery, we make great user experiences accessible to the enterprise. Founded in 2007, Theorem’s global cross-functional development teams drive technology, process, and cultural transformation. To learn more about how we enable ambitious leaders to build better software visit www.theorem.co or follow @TheoremCo.

Andrew Upah

Theorem, LLC Public Relations

press@theorem.co