The Trade Desk Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2020 ended June 30, 2020 after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The Trade Desk will host a webcast and conference call to discuss second quarter financial results at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

When: August 6, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time).

August 6, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Pacific Time (5:00 P.M. Eastern Time). Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of The Trade Desk’s website at http://investors.thetradedesk.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the company’s website.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of The Trade Desk’s website at http://investors.thetradedesk.com/. Following the call, a replay will be available on the company’s website. Dial-in with passcode: To access the call via telephone in the United States, please dial 866-342-8588. For callers outside the United States, please dial 1-203-518-9865. Participants should use the passcode “44571” to access the call after dialing in.

To access the call via telephone in the United States, please dial 866-342-8588. For callers outside the United States, please dial 1-203-518-9865. Participants should use the passcode “44571” to access the call after dialing in. Audio replay: An audio replay of the call will be available beginning about two hours after the call. To listen to the replay in the United States, please dial 877-481-4010 (replay code: 36377). Outside the United States, please dial 1-919-882-2331 (replay code: 36377). The audio replay will be available via telephone until August 13, 2020.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that enables ad buyers to manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams across various advertising formats, including display, video, and social, and on a multitude of devices, including computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Headquartered in Ventura, Calif., The Trade Desk has offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Investors

Chris Toth

Vice President Investor Relations, The Trade Desk

ir@thetradedesk.com

310-334-9183