The Switch Chooses MediaKind to Support 4K UHD HDR Delivery of NESN’s Live Sports Content as It Transitions From Satellite to IP

All live games carried by NESN’s channels and affiliates, including Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, and College Football games, utilize this tailor-made workflow

MediaKind supports cost-effective and flexible delivery of NESN’s live sports content as it migrates from its existing satellite distribution platform to The Switch’s IP-based delivery model

The Switch deploys best-of-breed solutions from the MediaKind Cygnus Distribution portfolio of products, including processing and IP multiplexing

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaKind, a global leader in media technology and services, has been selected by The Switch to support the provision of next-generation IP infrastructure and content delivery services to NESN (New England Sports Network). The Switch, a leading provider of production services and live video delivery, selected MediaKind’s best-of-breed Cygnus Distribution product suite to support the replacement of NESN’s existing satellite distribution platform with an IP-based terrestrial distribution solution.

The tailor-made workflow supports NESN’s smooth transition to IP-based media delivery, bringing significant cost savings and increased flexibility for the regional sports network. The partnership combines the latest video processing and content protection technology from MediaKind with The Switch’s high-performance hybrid fiber network. NESN delivers high-value live content to broadcasters across any network, in 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) high dynamic range (HDR) quality.

Robert Szabo-Rowe, SVP Engineering and Product Management, The Switch, said: “We chose MediaKind because of its proven expertise and innovation in IP-based sports broadcasting solutions. With our extensive experience delivering mission-critical live content, MediaKind is the ideal partner for us to support NESN’s delivery workflow transformation. NESN now benefits from a flexible video distribution network, and guaranteed delivery of superior live sports feeds for Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games, as well as hundreds of other live college sports events.”

The Switch implemented several solutions from MediaKind for NESN’s workflow. MK Stream Processing is a software-based stream processing application that ensures high availability and delivery efficiency on all broadcast and multiscreen platforms. The MediaKind System Multiplexer supports NESN’s mission-critical stream processing applications in terrestrial central headends, allowing for greater flexibility and upgrade ease for future system expansions, while also saving precious space in operational centers. The deployment of MK RX1 Receivers enables the efficient delivery of NESN’s high-quality content at industry-leading low-latency. The workflow is controlled and encrypted by MediaKind Cygnus Director and supported by the SRT open source transport specification.

Steve Payne, SVP and Regional Head, Americas, MediaKind, said: “We are delighted The Switch chose MediaKind to support NESN’s transition to IP-based media delivery. The Switch specializes in the production and delivery of high-value live content. Its terrestrial distribution offering complements our robust portfolio of solutions, ensuring real-time delivery of NESN’s live sports critical feeds in the highest quality. We’re excited to see the solution’s deployment for live games carried by NESN’s channels and affiliates, delivering a truly exceptional experience to sports fans.”

About The Switch

In the action-packed world of live video production and delivery, The Switch is always on and always there – setting the industry benchmark for quality, reliability, and unmatched levels of service. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in New York, The Switch has been connecting viewers around the world to live events for almost three decades, bringing them the content they want across linear TV, on-demand and streaming platforms – on multiple screens and devices.

Our comprehensive production platform combines mobile and remote services to enable our customers to cost-effectively capture, edit and package compelling live coverage. Our global delivery network connects production facilities with 800+ of the world’s largest content producers, distributors, and sports and event venues – seamlessly linking rights holders, broadcasters, streaming platforms, media outlets and web services, and turning on live content across the world.

About MediaKind

MediaKind is a global change leader in media technology and services. Its mission is to deliver transformation by building a continuously better media universe, alongside its customers and partners. Drawing on a pioneering industry heritage and fueled by innovation, MediaKind embraces and champions new standards, methodologies, and next-generation, immersive live and on-demand media experiences worldwide. Its end-to-end media solutions portfolio includes Emmy award-winning video compression for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution, advertising and content personalization, high-efficiency cloud DVR, and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com

