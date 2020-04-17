The Standard Names Kelli Wilson Assistant Vice President of Infrastructure and Operations

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Kelli Wilson has been named assistant vice president of Infrastructure and Operations.

In her new role, Wilson will be responsible for the effective delivery of Information Technology infrastructure services including operations, engineering, architecture, end user support services, records management, mail services and enterprise document-management functions.

Most recently, Wilson was senior director of the Transition Management Office leading a team focused on improving the value we bring to our customers. Wilson has also served in several leadership positions in Information Technology, including the creation of the IT Service Management Office and the Technology Training Team and leading the IT End User Services organization.

Prior to joining The Standard in 2012, Wilson was an IT service delivery manager at Atos and a technical integrator for Computer Science Corporation.

“I’m delighted to have Kelli in this role and welcome her back to the IT organization,” said Greg Chandler, vice president of Information Technology at The Standard. “She brings a wealth of experience in information technology, business process improvement, service management and program management to this role.”

Wilson received her Bachelor of Science in communications from Portland State University and a Master of Business Administration from University of Phoenix.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life, dental and vision insurance, voluntary (employee-paid) benefits, absence management services, and retirement plans and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit www.standard.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, Inc., StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, and StanCorp Equities, Inc.

Bob Speltz, Senior Director, Community Relations

(971) 321-3162

bob.speltz@standard.com