BusinessWire

The Sky’s the Limit, Midea Successfully Completed the All Easy Pro Air Conditioner Disassemble Challenge While Skydiving

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on The Sky’s the Limit, Midea Successfully Completed the All Easy Pro Air Conditioner Disassemble Challenge While Skydiving

The Brand Challenged the Limit to Highlight the Product’s Easy-to-Disassemble Feature

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midea recently launched a revolutionary split air conditioner product called All Easy Pro that can be disassembled in less than one minute by removing just one screw. To highlight the product’s innovative structure design and its easy-to-disassemble feature, the brand partnered with award-winning aerial photo-cinematographer Craig O’Brien and a team of professional skydivers to take on an industry-first challenge: disassemble the All Easy Pro within one minute while skydiving. The challenge was completed in Borrego Springs, California of the United States, and was witnessed by millions of audiences from around the world via live stream on Facebook and YouTube on June 18, 2020.


Midea Residential Air Conditioner has proved how easy it is to disassemble All Easy Pro on ground by hosting the World AC dismantling championship "Masters of Speed”. With the spirit of innovation and self-challenge, the brand put its new product into test by taking on a skydiving AC disassembly challenge. At an altitude of 4,500 meters, the team successfully disassembled an All Easy Pro within a one-minute free fall time after they jump off the plane. The entire process was captured by Craig O’Brien, an eminent aerial photographer for popular free fall involving feature films, such as the Iron Man series, Kingsmen, The Bucket List and Point Break. By successfully completing this challenge, the company set another industrial record.

Midea Residential Air Conditioner has maintained its position as a key player in the highly competitive global air conditioning landscape. Three years ago, the company launched their All Easy series, which achieved great success in 51 countries. The recently launched All Easy Pro once again brought a revolution to the AC installation industry for extreme work efficiency.


Contacts

Midea Group
Karen Zhu
Midea Residential Air Conditioner
zhujw7@midea.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Ntrepid Academy Extends Training Solutions for the Teleworking Workforce

Posted on Author Business Wire

Ntrepid is Now Offering Complimentary Virtual Training to Support Government Agencies’ Requirements for Remote Work
HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#remote–Ntrepid LLC, leading provider of managed attribution solutions for the national security commun…
BusinessWire

Affirm Announces New App Enabling Consumers to Shop Anywhere and Split Payments

Posted on Author Business Wire

Dream big, pay small this holiday season
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affirm, Inc., the financial technology company that provides transparent and consumer-friendly payment alternatives to cash and traditional credit, today announced its new app, w…
BusinessWire

Revolut Chooses Visa as Lead Issuing Partner to Drive Rapid Global Expansion

Posted on Author Business Wire

Visa and Revolut expand successful partnership in Europe, adding 24 new markets globally to deliver more consumer choice and flexibility in personal finance management
SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa (NYSE:V) and Revolut, the leading fin…