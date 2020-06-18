The Sky’s the Limit, Midea Successfully Completed the All Easy Pro Air Conditioner Disassemble Challenge While Skydiving

The Brand Challenged the Limit to Highlight the Product’s Easy-to-Disassemble Feature

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midea recently launched a revolutionary split air conditioner product called All Easy Pro that can be disassembled in less than one minute by removing just one screw. To highlight the product’s innovative structure design and its easy-to-disassemble feature, the brand partnered with award-winning aerial photo-cinematographer Craig O’Brien and a team of professional skydivers to take on an industry-first challenge: disassemble the All Easy Pro within one minute while skydiving. The challenge was completed in Borrego Springs, California of the United States, and was witnessed by millions of audiences from around the world via live stream on Facebook and YouTube on June 18, 2020.

Midea Residential Air Conditioner has proved how easy it is to disassemble All Easy Pro on ground by hosting the World AC dismantling championship "Masters of Speed”. With the spirit of innovation and self-challenge, the brand put its new product into test by taking on a skydiving AC disassembly challenge. At an altitude of 4,500 meters, the team successfully disassembled an All Easy Pro within a one-minute free fall time after they jump off the plane. The entire process was captured by Craig O’Brien, an eminent aerial photographer for popular free fall involving feature films, such as the Iron Man series, Kingsmen, The Bucket List and Point Break. By successfully completing this challenge, the company set another industrial record.

Midea Residential Air Conditioner has maintained its position as a key player in the highly competitive global air conditioning landscape. Three years ago, the company launched their All Easy series, which achieved great success in 51 countries. The recently launched All Easy Pro once again brought a revolution to the AC installation industry for extreme work efficiency.

